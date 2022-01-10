The Free Press
A majority of area respondents oppose the Mankato City Council agreeing to a tax subsidy request for a proposed luxury apartment/distillery/bar in downtown Mankato, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 275 total respondents, 234 voters — more than 85% — did not support Mankato potentially granting subsidies to the proposed $13.3 million redevelopment project. Only 41 voters supported the idea.
Developer Jon Kietzer told the Mankato City Council recently he plans to begin construction of the project, located at the corner of 2nd and Main streets, in the second half of February if the City Council approves the tax-increment financing plan on Feb. 14.
The plan is to gut the three-story structure, built in 1919 as a Dodge auto dealership, add a fourth floor and construct a four-story addition on the northwest side. A total of 33 upscale apartments are planned for the upper floors, renting at $1,600 to $3,100 a month, with the distillery, cocktail lounge and event center on the first floor.
The building is to be connected by a new skyway to the City Center Hotel, also partly owned by Kietzer, which is to undergo a major renovation starting in April or May.
For the project to be financially viable and move forward, tax-increment financing is necessary, according to Kietzer.
A financial consultant hired by the city came to the same conclusion.
The TIF funding would provide no direct payments from the city to the developer, instead returning a portion of the additional property taxes generated by the project to Kietzer and his partners to help cover project expenses.
Under the proposed subsidy, the owner of the property would continue to pay its current real estate taxes of about $20,000 to the city, county and school district. But the additional property taxes generated as a result of the expansion and renovation of the building — $79,000 in added annual taxes on the higher-valued structure — would go back to the owners for 15 years to help cover eligible redevelopment costs of the project. Those include interior demolition, asbestos abatement, utility upgrades, soil correction and land acquisition.
The cumulative amount being returned to Kietzer and his partners between 2024 and 2039 would be $1.15 million. Following the 15 years, all property taxes generated by the Landmark Building would once again go to the city, county and school district.
Although the redevelopment doesn’t create new housing that’s affordable for lower-income workers, a top priority for the council, it would boost the tax base, create an estimated 13 jobs, transform an aging building and meet council goals of bringing residents and additional vitality to the city center.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the city of Mankato subsidizing a proposed $13.3 million luxury apartment, distillery and bar redevelopment?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters criticized the subsidy proposal, largely due to the project’s aim to provide luxury apartments rather than affordable or workforce housing.
Greg Hall wrote, “Public money should help people who need it. I’d like to see more housing for people of average income.”
“This is just a plain ol’ stupid idea,” Marshel Rossow wrote. “’Subsidize’ and ‘luxury’ don’t belong in the same sentence.”
“Why should we help the rich get richer?” Rick Pyzick wrote. “Every time someone wants to build some big complex that will make them millions, the city has to give them a helping hand. I don’t care if it’s supposed to help our economy, it will only help the developers make more money.”
Kenneth Wilmes wrote, “According to the Mankato Free Press article, the City of Mankato’s consulting firm Baker Tilly (found) the difference in the percent of profit for the owners of the project would be the difference between a 6.9% profit or a 6.14% profit or less than 1 percent. Perhaps the project shouldn’t be built then.”
“The words luxury and subsidize in a sentence seems of such poor taste to me, even as a ‘middle class’ family who lives check to check,” Carol Wheeler wrote. “In my mind, I’m educated and understand the importance of business and development in our region. However to even be discussing this during a time where so many people are hurting and while dealing with the pandemic seems tone deaf to me.”
