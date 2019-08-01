The Free Press
A majority of area respondents believe a new driving law prohibiting drivers from talking on their cellphones unless it’s in hands-free mode will be effective in cutting down on traffic accidents, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 277 total respondents, 169 voters — more than 61 percent — believe the new hands-free cellphone law will be effective. Another 108 disagree.
Beginning today, it will be illegal to hold a phone or other electronics for any reason while driving. Drivers can still use devices to talk, listen to music and get GPS directions, but only with voice or single-touch activation, or if they set them up before they hit the road.
Video-chatting, watching videos or using any phone apps other than GPS still are always prohibited.
If you are caught using your device while driving, the first ticket will cost you $50 plus court fees. Subsequent violations cost $275 plus fees.
The new law does not change the rules for juvenile drivers. They still cannot make any calls, hands-free or not, while driving.
Distracted driving was a factor in 14% of traffic deaths and 15% of serious-injury crashes in Minnesota between 2013 and 2017. Distracted driving often involves cellphone use, but the data also includes all other forms of distraction.
In Blue Earth County, distracted driving contributed to eight of the 32 deaths (25%) and 15 of the 87 serious injuries (17%). In Nicollet County, three of 12 deaths (25%) and 12 of 45 (27%) serious injuries were attributed to distracted driving.
The Free Press online question, sent out Tuesday, asked, “Do you believe the impending hands-free cellphone driving law will be effective?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely agreed the law was a good first step but questioned how well police would enforce the law.
“It will work as long as it’s actually enforced,” Joseph DeLory wrote. “It is another tool that law enforcement officer can use. However cell phone use is only one component of distracted driving. Texting while driving has been illegal for several years now but I still see drivers texting every day.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “It is a step in the right direction and it depends on one’s definition of effective. It also depends on consistent law enforcement. I never made a call nor answered my phone while driving before getting phone-to-car audio Bluetooth for relatively hands-free calling. I never use it to make a call and make incoming calls quick. Hands-free is less distracting than regular cell phones, but it is still somewhat distracting.”
“On the radio today, the head of the highway patrol indicated that this would be a priority enforcement issue as they have seen the devastating consequences,” Lee Cornell wrote. “In addition, the law is not one of interpretation. If the phone is in your hand, you have broken the law. As was suggested by another person, I plan to keep mine in the backseat to avoid accidental stupidity.”
