A majority of area respondents say they would oppose a referendum to pay for an estimated $39.5 million new elementary school in the Mankato area, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 283 total respondents, 189 voters — almost 67% — wouldn’t support a referendum for a new elementary school. Another 94 respondents would vote for one.
Mankato Area Public Schools recently sent out a survey gauging residents’ interest in increasing a tax levy to pay for proposed infrastructure needs over the next few years. Those needs include potentially adding a new elementary school, updating five existing elementary schools, or other projects, such as expanding Mankato West High School and upgrading the district’s athletic facilities.
The cost to do every item on the district’s wish list would exceed $200 million, a feasibility study estimated. New schools and most building upgrades must be funded by local property tax increases approved by voters.
The district began studying its enrollment projections and facilities needs back in 2017, according to Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen. A committee that included community representatives developed some broad recommendations that were presented to the board in 2019 that also prioritized elementary schools.
The pandemic put the facility planning work temporarily on hold, but an exploratory committee was reformed late last year.
The pandemic also brought a dip in enrollment after what had been several years of steady growth that had already filled multiple elementary schools beyond their capacities. But enrollment is projected to grow again in coming years — by as much as more than 1,300 students.
Building a new elementary school to accommodate 600 of those projected new students would cost an estimated $39.5 million.
The district also wants to expand Eagle Lake, Hoover, Bridges, Washington and Roosevelt elementary schools at an estimated cost of more than $36 million.
The work would include expanding and renovating classrooms, cafeterias and student support spaces and increasing entrance security.
The district’s survey provides annual tax impact estimates and asks residents if they’d support the elementary school projects. A $200,000 residence would see an annual tax increase of around $77.
The survey also asks residents if the district should build a new high school or expand West High School.
A new high school would cost an estimated $154 million.
The survey says West High School would then be repurposed, though it does not specify in what way.
If West remains a high school the survey asks residents to rate their priorities for building improvement options, which likely would occur in phases.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, “Would you support a referendum to pay for a proposed $39.5 million new elementary school in the Mankato area?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely opposed a potential referendum on a new elementary school, arguing there are too many unknowns about the project.
While district officials in the past have talked about expanding eastward (and North Mankato officials have angled for a new elementary school within that city’s borders), several commenters said they felt more information was necessary.
Other commenters argued the district needed to add teachers and try to decrease class sizes, while one commenter said the district was outgrowing its physical space.
“As a retired teacher of 38 years, I say no,” Patricia Kephart wrote. “Buildings don’t teach children. Teachers do. Increase the teachers’ salaries and their insurance. I am tired of administrators putting our money into buildings, real estate, paint, and parking lots. Put our money into our valued, largely unappreciated teachers.”
Margery Lisle wrote, “I would need to know a great deal more about the details before I would support a new school at this time.”
Patricia Newman wrote, “Mankato schools are busting, classes are huge, start thinking about the needs of our students! They are our future!”
Timothy Berg wrote, “As a retired third-generation educator, I wonder if taxpayer dollars might be better spent on better utilizing our present buildings (year-round school, night classes, etc.) and lowering class sizes by hiring additional teachers and paying them a better wage with benefits. Leaving COVID aside, the trend in higher education seems to be building less physical structure and doing more with online learning.”
Nancy Zwickey wrote, “The question is whether our enrollment calls for more classrooms. I recall Bloomington building school after school ... and then many of them were abandoned before they were old due to falling enrollment. Is there a creative way to schedule classes to utilize the buildings now available? One other thing — buildings and salaries come out of two entirely different budgets; one is capital and the other is operational.”
