A majority of area respondents say Nicollet County should renovate its satellite office in North Mankato rather than build a new one, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 205 total respondents, 135 voters — about 66% — believe Nicollet County shouldn't build a new office building. Another 70 disagreed.
The county hasn't done much other than basic maintenance at the 25-year-old building at 2070 Howard Drive W., near Caswell Park, County Administrator Ryan Krosch told the Nicollet County Board last week.
The county has been getting estimates on doing exterior and interior renovations, including a new roof to replace the now leaking one.
Exterior renovations, including roof, windows and some masonry work is estimated at $455,000. County staff was originally considering just painting and putting new flooring in the interior but decided more extensive renovations to modernize and update the building might be in order. If more extensive interior work was done, the total price tag to renovate the building inside and out would be about $2 million.
Some commissioners, including Marie Dranttel, have suggested that maybe the county should look at constructing a new building to meet current and future needs.
About half of the county’s population lives in or near North Mankato and the city continues to grow. The building has several offices including human services, public health and probation.
Some commissioners said parking and other building space is likely to continue getting tighter on the site.
The net added cost of a new building would depend on several factors, Krosch said. He said early estimates are that while fully renovating the existing building would cost about $200 a square foot, constructing new buildings runs about $325 a foot.
But the county would sell the current building and land and have to buy other land to build, so whatever price the current building brought would affect the total cost of the new land and building.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Should Nicollet County build a new county office building in North Mankato?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters favored renovating the building. Though several saw merit in planning for future growth in North Mankato, they largely believed the existing building would be less expensive to maintain in the long run.
"Seems like a good location, minimally meets current operational needs, parking is somewhat limited for important open to the public meetings," Mike Smith wrote. "However, that being said, by the time that building is sold at a loss to a private entity and new very expensive ground is located for a new office building, the costs of a renovation are going to seem pretty reasonable."
Sandy Howe wrote, "Absolutely not. That is not being fiscally responsible. The building is only 25 years old and most likely preventative maintenance was never done most likely due to the fact that we are a throw away society. The building can and should be renovated. If more space is needed, build up and add two more levels. Not enough parking is a feeble excuse. If 400-year-old buildings can be retrofitted in Europe, it can be done to a 25-year-old building."
