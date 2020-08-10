A majority of area respondents believe if the Kern Bridge goes to the greater Mankato area, it should be used in North Mankato, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 167 total respondents, 106 voters — more than 63% — believe the Minnesota Department of Transportation should accept North Mankato’s bid for the Kern Bridge over Mankato’s. Another 61 disagreed.
The Kern Bridge sat unused for about 30 years before it was dismantled last year and put in storage, in the hopes that someone might want to reassemble it as a pedestrian bridge.
Since then, numerous communities have expressed interest in the bridge.
“I’ve already heard from Watonwan County, Dakota County, Pelican Rapids, several others,” said Lisa Bigham, a Mankato-based engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT announced last month it would accept letters of interest from cities and counties that might want to take possession of the bridge, which carried traffic on a township road over the Le Sueur River until its closure in 1991.
North Mankato, which is interested in placing the bridge across a pond in Benson Park, has already submitted its letter. And Mankato is expected to do the same after the City Council meeting Monday.
Watonwan County is mulling the bridge for a creek crossing on a trail along County Road 4 south of St. James.
Following the acceptance of formal applications later this year, a committee of engineers and historians will make the final decision based on a long list of criteria. A winner is to be picked in January.
Because of the regulatory hurdles related to the federal funding and the historic nature of the bridge, which was on the National Register of Historic Places, the bridge is not expected to rise again until 2024.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should the Kern bridge go in Mankato or North Mankato?”
There were two options to answer, “Mankato” or “North Mankato.”
A majority of commenters agreed the bridge would make a positive addition to the Mankato area, though some questioned whether it was prudent for local cities to spend money on the bridge.
“It should not be installed in the Mankato/North Mankato area,” Steven Hanson wrote. “If the projected cost of $1.8 million for moving and refurbishing the bridge is accurate, that is too much money to spend on the project. Even if the federal or state government funds the bulk or the cost, we are still the taxpayers paying for all of the cost which could be spent more wisely on other expenditures.”
Teresa Vogel wrote, “I think that Mankato is beginning to spend just a little too much money. Our taxes are high enough as is. For all the trouble they have had with flooding, Mankato is a poor choice.”
Other commenters were torn between where to install the bridge. Some supported Mankato’s idea of connecting Sibley and Land of Memories parks while others thought the bridge would be better suited in North Mankato’s Benson Park.
“It is only fitting North Mankato is the ideal place for it for a great piece of history,” Denny Hild wrote. “The city of Mankato and Blue Earth County has several points of history for locals and visitors to visit.”
Don Nelson wrote, “I think installing it at Benson Park would find it well used for people to get from the south parking area across the wide drainage ditch and access the central area of Benson Park.”
