A slight majority of area respondents say North Mankato should move forward with its plans to regulate pollinator gardens and natural lawns, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 288 total respondents, 151 voters — more than 52% — support the city of North Mankato's efforts to codify natural lawns. Another 137 voters do not.
The proposed policy would formally allow pollinator gardens in North Mankato. Though the city has expressed support for pollinator gardens in recent years, its ordinance is vague on what’s allowed and how to regulate them.
A recent abatement case where a North Mankato resident let a natural lawn become overgrown caused city officials to review what codes they have, and to prompt a means to allow natural lawns while regulating them at the same time.
The city in the past didn’t enforce rules for or against pollinators unless neighbors complained. The North Mankato Planning Commission reviewed a proposed code based on the city of Moorhead’s policy last month, but ultimately tabled it to gather more information and feedback on natural gardens.
Under the proposed code, residents would automatically be allowed to have a pollinator garden or natural lawn, meaning plants that could grow more than 6 inches tall, on 30% of their property or 250 square feet, whichever’s smaller. The lawn would have to be set back at least 5 feet from the property’s sides, and 10 feet from the front or back of the property.
Residents who want to cover their yard with plants would have to submit an application to the city, without a fee, that would include a site plan and whatever plants they planned to have. Those residents would also have to send or give copies of the application to neighbors within 200 feet of the property in question, as well as collect their neighbors’ signatures certifying they received the copies.
If more than 25% of neighbors object to the application, it would go before the planning commission.
Critics argue that policy is too broad and doesn’t do a good job of defining what types of plants or garden plans could be considered a pollinator garden or a natural lawn, or a process to decide what’s appropriate. And they believe the requirement to ask neighbors’ permission to install a larger pollinator garden infringes on residents’ property rights.
About 10 residents debated the merits of the city's proposed policy last week during a public forum. North Mankato officials will hold another forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 inside Fire Station No. 2 on Howard Drive.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support North Mankato's efforts to regulate pollinator gardens and natural lawns?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
