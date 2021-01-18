The Free Press
A majority of area respondents don’t support the city of North Mankato’s proposed natural lawn ordinance, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 221 total respondents, 138 voters — more than 62% of the vote — don’t agree with North Mankato’s proposal. Another 83 voters disagreed.
The proposed ordinance has been revised significantly from its early form, removing some restrictions that proponents of natural yards had been opposed to.
The final draft would allow residents to have up to 500 square feet, or 30%, whichever is less, of the non-pervious portion of their yard converted to a managed native planting area, often called pollinator gardens or native prairie gardens.
The previous version of the draft limited the plantings to 250 square feet and said if people wanted areas larger than 250 square feet, they would have to go through a city permitting process and get approval from neighbors.
City Planner Matt Lassonde said that for up to 500 square feet or 30% residents would not have to get any permits, neighbor approval or submit plans to the city.
Lassonde said that as they studied cities in Minnesota that have natural lawn ordinances, many required permits, drawings and plans produced by a landscape architect before people can plant any natural native grass area.
A group of residents has opposed the city’s work on the ordinance since the start and several are expected to speak at Tuesday’s public hearing.
Resident Tom Hagen said the proposed ordinance is not needed and believes it was drafted to go after one city resident — Edward Borchardt — who the city has tussled with for years over the look of his yard on Allan Avenue.
Some neighbors filed complaints about Borchardt’s yard, and the city had on several occasions told him it was too overgrown with vegetation and shrubs as well as plantings too close to the street.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support the city of North Mankato’s natural lawn ordinance proposal?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters oppose the ordinance proposal. Most are concerned the ordinance is too overreaching and would be tough to enforce. Some commenters say the ordinance is needed to prevent a few from abusing lawn ordinances, while others say the city should embrace more natural lawns.
Ron Leech wrote, “If one wants a natural lawn, move to the country.”
“If passed as written, the City will have a hard time enforcing it because it won’t accomplish its intended purpose,” Douglas Schaller wrote. “The bigger issue however is the idea expressed by some of the elected officials that the ordinance will give us more freedom or liberty allowing these gardens. Laws do not give liberty, they only restrict liberty. If this is supposed to give us more rights, then there is already a city code restricting our freedoms which should be amended instead of creating another one. Appoint a citizen’s committee with biology professionals and everyday people to develop this code the right way the first time.”
Monika Antonelli wrote, “I do not support the ordinance. Especially the part about limiting a natural yard to 30% of a property. The planet needs all of us to go natural with our yards. I have an idea, how about we limit neighbors from pouring cancer causing chemicals on their lawns while also wasting a valuable resource like water.”
Jim Muyres wrote, “Cities all across the nation are embracing non-traditional lawns that reduce noise and air pollution from mowing, reduce chemicals in our water and air, and provide beneficial plants for wildlife, insects and improve the global climate. They say it is for public health but exempt non-residential and city property, that is hypocrisy. Hundreds of existing lots with homes built in natural wooded areas, with ravines or natural areas will be in violation of this ordinance. Clumps of ornamental grasses like they have in front of City Hall and the library will have to be cut to six inches or less in your yard.”
