The Free Press
A majority of area respondents disagree with the Mankato Area Public Schools Board’s recent changes to its public comment policy during meetings, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 426 total respondents, 249 voters — more than 58% — say they oppose the recent changes to the school board’s public comment policy. Another 177 voters supported the changes.
Last month School Board Chair Jodi Sapp announced these new limits on public forum speakers, who have been showing up at board meetings in record numbers. Sapp told The Free Press the changes were in response to “political grandstanding” and “bullying” occurring at past forums.
Under the new requirements, speakers may not address any board members or district staff individually by name. Audience members also are not allowed to applaud or speak out of turn.
Violations could result in the forum being cut short or individuals being banned from future forums, Sapp warned.
A standing-room only crowd filled the board chambers last week in the wake of national media coverage over the board’s public comment rules. But fewer than 15 people actually got up to speak.
New restrictions were supposed to include limiting speakers to board agenda items. But several of the speakers were allowed to include comments on a wide array of topics ranging from vaccines to school resource officers.
Before she opened the meeting to public comments, Sapp announced she was suspending the longtime requirement that speakers publicly state their street address.
Many public bodies have long had that as a stipulation, though it had previously not been strictly enforced at the Mankato board meetings.
A clip from the Oct. 18 meeting of Sapp requiring resident John Wicklund to give his address has gone viral. Wicklund objected out of concern over vandalism at his home.
Sapp said her board colleagues will discuss and decide whether to reinstate or permanently cancel the address requirement at an upcoming workshop.
Speakers were still required to give their address to the board on a written form when they signed up to participate in the forum on Monday.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the recent changes to the Mankato Public Schools Board meeting public comments policy?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters oppose the recent changes, arguing the board is stifling their ability to criticize district practices such as vaccine testing and racial and gender equity initiatives. Supporters say the changes help prevent people who live outside the district from trying to exert pressure on local affairs.
“Parents have the absolute right to know what their children are being taught and if they disagree they should be able to express their concerns and demand critical race theory and transgenderism not be part of the curriculum,” Bob Wegsheid wrote. “And what these children are being exposed to, it is an absolute disgrace what is going on.”
Richard Park wrote, “As long as we are making new rules for the school board, here’s one: Only those who have children going to school in the district shall be eligible to be on the board who decides their future. No more politicians on school boards.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “If someone plans to speak at the open forum they should provide their full address to the school board in advance so the board can check to determine if they are residents of ISD 77. It should not be disclosed at the open forum.”
“For the most part, I agree that a voice in school-district matters should be restricted to residents of the district,” Marshel Rossow wrote. “I don’t think public revelation of the home addresses of those voices should be required, although a signup to verify residence seems OK. Addressing/attacking specific board members at a meeting is out of place. But limiting comments to agenda items would seem to chill discussion of topics that need to be addressed. At very least there needs to be a mechanism understood by everyday residents by which non-agenda items can be addressed at future meetings.”
Elizabeth Hanke wrote, “When people spoke about removing the liaison officers back in December 2020, not all those speaking lived in Mankato. It does not feel fair to allow people to weigh in on important decisions back in December 2020 and now that parents are expressing concerns about students safety, not allow for a fully open forum.”
“No. I don’t like the changes made,” Gail Carpenter wrote. “Citizens living in the school district and paying taxes have a right to speak. Limiting topics to whatever the board decides doesn’t make any sense at all. Those who speak should be able to express their concerns. Also, those speaking should not have to give their address in public as this could lead to dangerous circumstances. Those signing up for a speaking time should give their address in writing, I do believe speakers should speak appropriately. I noticed some attendees just move their hands slightly not making a sound to show support. Each person has the exact same amount of time. This is fair so that no one monopolizes the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.