The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they plan on wearing masks when they’re in Mankato in accordance with a temporary ordinance requiring them, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 623 total respondents, 551 voters — more than 88% — say they intend to wear a mask. Only 72 people opposed wearing a mask.
The Mankato City Council passed a 60-day temporary ordinance last week that went into effect Friday. Over the past few weeks, residents from Mankato and the surrounding area chimed in with thoughts on the ordinance.
More than 800 took a city-sponsored survey, including more than 300 people who don’t even live in Mankato.
The looming council vote generated nearly 29,000 social media interactions. Between June 21 and June 30, if the city of Mankato was mentioned on Facebook and other social media platforms, there was a nearly 50% chance that the topic was the mask mandate.
And 744 members of Greater Mankato Growth, the local chamber of commerce, filled out a lengthy survey about the issue and added enough comments to create a 123-page report that was submitted to the council before the mask ordinance was approved on a 5-2 vote.
Not everybody wanted to make a public speech, but 829 were willing to fill out an online survey sponsored by the city the week before the council made its decision. About 60% supported the ordinance with 38% opposed.
The survey drew numerous respondents from outside Mankato’s city limits, reflecting both interest in the issue and Mankato’s role as a regional employment and shopping hub. Of the non-residents, 160 favored the ordinance with 164 opposed.
That meant that 74% of Mankatoans filling out the survey favored passage of the ordinance.
The unscientific survey even broke the results down by ward, allowing council members to see how respondents from their part of town viewed the issue. Support for the ordinance ranged from 81% in Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley’s Ward 4, which includes downtown and older Mankato neighborhoods, to 61% for Council member Jessica Hatanpa’s Ward 5 on the city’s west side.
Social media sources, particularly reactions to City Council stories on the websites of KEYC and The Free Press, prompted 13,637 interactions. In most cases, people interacting with the stories didn’t share their opinion with comments or Facebook Likes, but 23% indicated support and 20% opposition, according to an analysis by city staff that was provided to the council.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, “Now that Mankato has a mask mandate, do you plan on wearing a mask in public?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported wearing masks, though a handful of residents say they would avoid Mankato for the next few months while the mask mandate was in effect.
“I will wear one in Mankato if I need to shop at a Mankato business, however, I will try to avoid shopping in Mankato as much as possible,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “Mankato has the extra city and county sales so if I can shop elsewhere, I will. I feel bad about doing that but government mandates and rules make me sick, just like wearing a mask can because of inhaling your own carbon dioxide and potentially other items that should not be breathed back in so close to my nose.”
“Wearing a mask is a health and welfare issue,” Mary Miller wrote. “It is no different than observing other rules and regulations such as traffic laws and the need to appear wearing appropriate clothing in public. Public health officials have determined the mask does help control the spread of this virus. It has nothing to do with limiting personal freedom or making a political statement.”
Paul Brandon wrote, “To those (few) of you of you who say that you will avoid Mankato because of the mask requirement, you’re doing those of us in Mankato a favor. We’ll live longer without having to deal with people willfully spreading a contagious disease because they can’t be bothered to prevent it.”
Jerry Schafer wrote, “Many of the masks primarily protect others from you. Likewise, when others wear a mask, they are protecting you from them. It is a show of mutual respect and concern for each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.