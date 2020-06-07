A majority of area respondents say Gov. Tim Walz made the right call in reopening gyms, indoor dining and entertainment spaces, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 381 total respondents, 312 voters — almost 82% — support the state's continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Only 69 voters opposed the decision.
Local business owners and government officials were pleased to hear Walz's decision Friday.
The North Mankato City Council is expected to discuss on Monday reopening some city buildings and the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, while restaurant owners were happy to hear the state would allow indoor dining at 50% capacity.
Some restaurants planned to take out tables and chairs to accommodate the order as well. But some people, such as NaKato and Pagliai's Pizza owner Jim Downs, said they didn't expect an uptick in business right away.
"I’m not sure people will be flocking back,” Downs said. “I think they’ll be more cautious at first.”
Critics are concerned reopening the state too soon will only serve to increase the spread of COVID-19. Researchers have yet to develop a vaccine. Though the state is prepared for an influx of COVID-19 patients should infection rates increase, critics say easing restrictions could make a predicted second wave of coronavirus infections worse.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support Gov. Tim Walz's decision to gradually reopen gyms, indoor dining and entertainment spaces?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters mostly supported Walz's decision, though some expressed concern over whether residents will use good judgment since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
"I support just opening, period," Douglas Schaller wrote. "If a person's risk assessment shows high risk going to these places, stay home. It is the government's responsibility to give me the information I need to make decisions and not to determine my risk for me, it's my responsibility and my choice to go or stay home."
Mel Strand wrote, "I support being open; however since some individuals are unable or unwilling to use good common sense which might put others at risk, the government must maintain some jurisdiction."
Gwen Henricksen wrote, "I agree with Walz's decision for a gradual, measured, reopening. He is using all of the tools he has including, science, statistics, medical data and experts, projections,and input from communities and business as well as his commissioners to make his decisions. He can't possibly make everyone happy, but this current approach provides greater potential for long term success."
"Should have been done a long time ago," Tony Cornish wrote. "Open it up."
Greg Hall wrote, "Until we have a vaccine administered it is not safe."
