The Free Press
A majority of area respondents oppose St. Peter’s local option sales tax proposal to pay for a new fire station, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 157 total respondents, 97 voters (62%) do not support the city of St. Peter’s plans to implement a local option sales tax for a fire station project. Another 60 voters agreed with the proposal.
St. Peter is seeking the Minnesota Legislature’s permission this year to pay for a new fire station for its volunteer fire department.
If the Legislature passes the proposal, St. Peter residents would vote on a local option sales tax during local elections this November.
The 0.5% local sales tax increase is set to cover up to two-thirds of the project’s cost, while a property tax increase will cover the remaining cost of a new fire station.
City officials say a local option sales tax is the best way to pay for the new fire station as about 37% of property within St. Peter is tax exempt. That property includes the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, as well as churches and city buildings.
Proponents of the bill say a new fire station is necessary for St. Peter’s volunteer fire department as the current fire hall doesn’t fit the needs of a modern firefighting force.
Built in 1929 as a Nicollet County garage, the 7,200-square-foot St. Peter Fire Station wasn’t originally meant to be a fire hall. The city converted it to its current use in 1958. City officials say the fire hall doesn’t have enough room for proper decontamination and safety requirements after firefighters finish putting out a blaze.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Would you support a local option sales tax to pay for St. Peter’s proposed fire station project?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely appeared to support the local option sales tax proposal, though some were concerned the sales tax could be abused by city officials if lawmakers gave overly broad permission to St. Peter. Others were concerned over the city’s current taxes.
“The St. Peter restaurants gouge you enough,” Patty Kephart wrote. “Tax here, tax there, tax everywhere! It’s getting to the point that the drive to Mankato will save you money. Why in this time of our country where disposable income is bleak St. Peter would want to bleed and penalize shoppers from St. Peter? Get real, St. Peter.”
William Kastens wrote, “If the tax was ONLY for the fire house then discontinued.”
Michael Smith wrote, “It seems that if the St. Peter voters wish to spend their taxes and the extra capital on something as important as an updated fire department building and equipment and they vote for it, they make the decision. They have to consider how it affects the community as a whole and if they still vote for it, then it’s a reasonable decision. The businesses and the extra tab on prices when you shop there is small compared to the loss of a building, housing, or that business when a fire department is inadequate to meet the demands of an emergency!”
Kim Waknitz wrote, “I don’t live in St. Peter but I would want the fire department in the city I call home to be up to date. Safety should come first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.