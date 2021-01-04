The Free Press
An overwhelming majority of area respondents support a developer’s plans to renovate Mankato’s historic downtown post office, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 267 total respondents, 242 voters — more than 90% — agree with North Rock Real Estate’s plans to turn the post office building into an event center and wedding venue. Another 25 voters disagreed.
Mike Zirbes of North Rock Real Estate is leading a development group that has bought the building, though the price hasn’t been disclosed.
In what is now the back parking lot is slated to be the site of a new 100-room Hilton Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel.
Zirbes said Tuesday they will strive to maintain the integrity of the building, including the large former federal courtroom on the second floor that features wood-paneled walls, high ceilings and dramatic lighting fixtures.
He said there will be room for other uses in the large post office building, including the potential for a restaurant and perhaps offices. If all goes well with design and permitting plans and the pandemic winds down, they could possibly break ground in 2021.
The Mankato post office building served as a federal courthouse and the base of the city’s postal services for more than a century. In recent years, though, most postal operations moved to a distribution center on the north end of town, leaving only a fraction of the downtown building still in use.
In 2015, USPS listed the building for sale for $1.6 million. In the past years, other developers had made offers on the post office building but did not come to an agreement with the USPS.
Commenters supported the renovation plans, though some were concerned the plan would include taxpayer help in the form of tax-increment financing or other local economic development aid. Commenters were thrilled the developer plans to preserve the building’s historic nature.
Mel Strand wrote, “Relating the present to the past is important for remembering our roots.”
Joseph David Delory wrote, “Renovation is far better than the other option of letting it sit vacant and fall into decay and disrepair. From what I have read about the plans it seems like the developer intends to preserve the historic character of the building. I am all for it.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “I favor preservation of historical buildings when possible. I wish the former Saulpaugh Hotel building would have been saved and restored for use other than a hotel decades ago.”
Timothy Berg wrote, “What a wonderful New Year’s present for all of the Mankato area! I love our historical buildings and most especially the absolutely gorgeous Kasota stone on this one. Huzzah for preservation rather than demolition.”
