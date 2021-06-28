The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support Derek Chauvin’s prison sentence for killing George Floyd, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 255 total respondents, 144 voters — more than 56% — agree with the 22 1/2 years in prison Chauvin was sentenced to. Another 111 respondents opposed the sentence.
Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin for Floyd’s murder on Friday. The Associated Press reported Floyd’s family was disappointed in the ruling, while prosecutors had pushed for a 30-year sentence. Cahill went beyond the 12 1/2-year-sentence recommended under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines.
Other people gathered outside at George Floyd Square had mixed reactions to the sentence, with some believing it wasn’t long enough while others thought it held Chauvin accountable. Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, told media Chauvin’s sentence was the longest sentence given to a police officer in Minnesota.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s sentence for killing George Floyd?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported Chauvin’s sentence, though some tried to blame Floyd for the situation. Others thought Chauvin should have received a harsher sentence.
“Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd was a cold-blooded act of cruelty,” Deborah Goschy wrote. “I believe the punishment fits the crime. He’s still alive. That’s more than his victim got.”
Mike Smith wrote, “Under present law in Minnesota, there was room for departure upward. Judge Cahill did the right thing by using the reasons for upward departure as a legal rationale, not for vengeance. If he handed down a sentence with more time, it most certainly would result in a greater chance for appeal. Judge Cahill, also was cognizant of the fact that Chauvin is facing further incarceration time with the federal charges pending!”
William Ulrich wrote, “What officer Chauvin did should never have happened, but on the other side George Floyd with his record should not have been on the streets. He should had been in jail with the record he had. Besides there’s no way the family should been paid that much money. Money is the only thing that family cares about. The city of Minneapolis nothing but a mess now and not getting any better.”
“Yes am glad for the sentence, however he should be in prison for life for murder,” Carol Wheeler wrote. “Unfortunately the city eats the expense and now as taxpayers we also will pay for him to live in prison. After all he caused I hope the guy never earns another cent, and if he does he needs to pay back Minneapolis.”
Rebekah Kreger wrote, “It should have been a longer sentence. There are people serving longer time for nonviolent drug offenses.”
