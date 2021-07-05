The Free Press
All but a few area respondents support the city of Mankato’s push to purchase body cameras for local police officers, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 289 total respondents, 272 voters — more than 94% — agree with the Mankato Department of Public Safety’s plans to buy body cameras as soon as next year. Only 17 voters disagreed.
Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal told the Mankato City Council last week the department is planning to add the cameras to its proposed budget for council approval in December. The cost is expected to total $150,000 to $200,000 a year, primarily for data storage of the massive amounts of video the cameras will produce.
The expense was the primary reason the city has delayed adding the cameras after first discussing the possibility as early as 2014. The cameras are widely used by law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities metropolitan area but are less common in outstate Minnesota. Vokal has publicly stated Mankato police officers also support purchasing and using body cameras.
Vokal said last week the first step in the process of equipping Mankato officers — assuming the council is supportive of exploring the idea — will be discussions with neighboring law enforcement agencies, followed by public comment and the drafting of specific policies governing the use of the cameras.
Under state law, public comment must be obtained before the equipment is purchased, including at a public hearing before the City Council, and again when a proposed policy governing the cameras’ use is drafted by Vokal.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the city of Mankato adding body cameras for its police officers?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters unanimously agreed body cameras would be a boon to officers, regardless of any thoughts on policing or the civil unrest caused by recent police killings of black men.
“Many professions are becoming transparent,” Patricia Kephart wrote. “Mankato police need to update to today’s world.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “Body cameras will help protect our officers from exaggerated, distorted and false complaints.”
Dave Johnson wrote, “Law enforcement has my confidence. Cameras would reinforce that confidence.”
“I am for the police having body cameras but I am also for people to obey the officers when they tell you to do something,” Joel Nielsen wrote. “If you have a beef with an officer, file a complaint. If you have been arrested, that is what the courts are for.”
Margery Lisle wrote, “These cameras will be helpful for everyone concerned in any police encounter, both to document any possible abuse and to protect our law enforcement personnel from false accusations. Transparency is always a value, no matter which side of an ambiguous situation one is taking.”
