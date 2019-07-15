A majority of area respondents say they would visit the White House to be honored if they were part of the U.S. Women’s National Team who just won the World Cup.
Out of 362 total respondents, 205 voters — Almost 57 percent — say they would accept a visit to the White House if they were part of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. Another 157 disagreed.
The U.S. Women’s National Team made waves with this year’s World Cup victory, but several players, most notably team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, said they wouldn’t visit the White House if President Donald Trump offered them an invitation.
Team members appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in Times Square on Tuesday to show off their trophy and answer questions from cheering kids.
Rapinoe, the outspoken star who won the awards for the tournament’s best player and top scorer, also appeared on CNN and MSNBC later Tuesday.
Rapinoe told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” is “harking back to an era that wasn’t great for everyone. It might’ve been great for a few people.”
Rapinoe told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Trump had yet to invite the women’s soccer team to the White House.
Trump had tweeted that he would invite the team, win or lose. Rapinoe has said she wouldn’t be going to the White House. The team has accepted an invitation to visit Congress.
Proponents say visiting the White House is an honor for athletes who have achieved the highest level of success in their sport. Critics say the visits are tantamount to athletes tacitly approving a politician’s policies and allowing those politicians to spread their messages using the athletes as a public relations opportunity.
The Free Press online question, sent out Thursday, asked, “If you were part of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, would you visit the White House?”
Commenters were split over whether they’d accept an invitation, which largely stemmed from whether they approved of Trump. Several said it would be an honor to meet Trump specifically, while others said it was important to honor the office of the president.
“It’s an honor to represent the United States, and it’s an honor to be recognized by our president,” Rebecca Oerman wrote. “Ms. Rapinoe has a right to her opinions, but she should remember that she’s representing the USA and treat the flag, the national anthem, and our president with respect.”
Arlo Zander wrote, “Yes I would. (Being) invited to the White House for winning a world championship means you are being recognized as a true champion for all citizens of the U.S. not just one person. Go and enjoy the fact you had a opportunity.”
Some took issue with the question and saw The Free Press as purposefully trying to divide residents.
“This question is sickening,” Julie Quist wrote. “You should be ashamed for stoking the disrespect that was directed at our country by the U.S. Soccer Team. Your better question would have been, ‘Are you ashamed of the display of hatred toward the U.S. by the U.S. Soccer Team?’”
And still others believed residents who complained about the current president should go live in another country. Some commenters pointed out living in the U.S. and criticizing politicians in power is still a patriotic activity, even if others don’t always agree.
Paul Brandon wrote, “The White House is a symbol of the whole country, and should be respected as such. However, the present occupant has made it clear that he does not represent a majority of the citizens of the United States, and so while he occupies the White House I would not be comfortable there. As free citizens, the members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer team have the same right to make that choice. Parenthetically, I find the ad hominem nature of many of the comments complaining about other people’s opinions to be disturbing.”
Hannelore Liepold wrote, “I immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1968. I became a citizen six years later. The judge who questioned me on my knowledge of the U.S. government told me, I could be very proud of myself. The understanding and knowledge I had of this country surpassed that of high school students born here. This told me a lot. I love this country. I take my duties as a citizen seriously. I voted in every election since. I tear up every time the national anthem is played, because the words mean something to me. I respect the White House as a symbol of this country. Would I visit the White House at the present time? The answer is no. I need to stay true to my values. I am very grateful that all of us are free to express our opinions.”
