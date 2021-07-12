The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support an agreement to allow Blue Earth County to delay payments to the city of Mankato on a roundabout project, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 161 total respondents, 87 voters — more than 54% — agree with the agreement between Mankato and Blue Earth County concerning the roundabout at Adams Street and County Road 12. Another 74 voters oppose the deal.
Blue Earth County agreed to pay its half of the cost of the $1.6 million roundabout earlier this year, but asked the city of Mankato to accept payment in two to four years.
Despite a tradition of splitting the cost of intersection improvements where city and county roads meet, county officials had been hesitant to chip in on the roundabout at Adams Street and County Road 12.
Initially, the county believed traffic levels didn’t warrant an expensive upgrade. A better intersection at the site became more urgent when developers announced plans for the region’s largest truck stop at the northeast quadrant of the intersection, followed by plans to build a mammoth truck sales and service center just to the west.
By July 2020, city and county officials agreed that a roundabout would be the best solution to the impending jump in traffic. But county leaders said the project came up too fast for the county to make its traditional contribution to a city-county intersection upgrade because its transportation spending was locked in for other projects.
“We just don’t have it,” Public Works Director Ryan Thilges told city officials in December, referencing available road funding for 2021. “Nor do I believe we really have it for 2022.”
With the truck stop rising and zoning approval granted for the $9 million Mankato Truck Center dealership, the city began construction this summer on the roundabout even without an agreement on a county contribution. That changed late last month when the county agreed to pay — eventually — $547,220.22.
“They’ve indicated somewhere between two to four years, they should be able to make their payments,” City Manager Susan Arntz said.
The agreement leaves the city contributing a similar amount and the state of Minnesota, through a Department of Employment and Economic Development grant, covering $486,000.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the agreement between Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato to delay payment on the roundabout at Adams Street and County Road 12?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
One commenter thought the project could have been avoided with earlier construction, while another commenter felt nearby businesses should have paid for the project.
Jerry Groebner wrote, “I believe it was very poor planning when some sort of intersection/roundabout was not put in when Adams Street was extended to County Road 12. With the growth on the east side of Mankato as well as Eagle Lake, it was just a matter of time, and limited time at that. Now there are the costs of redoing that intersection. Blue Earth County put an additional sales tax on that was supposed to take care of its needs for some time. It appears that once again government doesn’t know how to plan past tomorrow.”
