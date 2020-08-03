A majority of area respondents support Minnesota’s recent guidelines to open public schools in the fall, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 317 total respondents, 264 voters — more than 83% — support the recent public schools plan announced by Gov. Tim Walz. Another 53 voters opposed the state’s plan.
Walz announced plans Thursday to decide fall formats for public schools on a case-by-case basis depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in each region.
If infection rates hold steady in coming weeks, hybrid scenarios are recommended for schools in several area counties, including Blue Earth and Nicollet. A return to full in-person learning is recommended in some more rural counties in the region.
The governor’s plan sets guidelines but allows districts to opt for a more or less restrictive model. Multiple area school leaders said it likely will be days or even weeks before they come to a decision.
The guidelines encourage school districts to prioritize their youngest and special needs learners for in-person learning.
If schools are fully or partially open, they are also required to give students the option to continue learning from home.
Schools leaders also were told Thursday they are expected to continually monitor infection rates in their counties and be prepared to transition to a new format if the pandemic worsens or wanes in their community.
The guidelines are based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county in which a school is located.
If cases are less than 10 per 10,000, a return to full in-person learning is recommended. A hybrid is recommended if cases are between 10 and 49. Distance learning is recommended if cases reach 50 or more per 10,000.
There is no set cutoff for what two-week period schools should use to determine their recommendation.
Under a hybrid, a school and its buses are restricted to half capacity and required to maintain social distancing.
The hybrid learning recommendation is further broken down by grade level depending on infection rates. In-person for elementary and hybrid for secondary is suggested if cases fall between 10-19 per 10,000, a hybrid for all students if there is 20-29 cases per 10,000, and a hybrid for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students if cases are between 30-49 per 10,000.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the state’s guidelines on public school openings this fall?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the state’s plan as it gives more control to school districts.
Barbara Keating wrote, “The Minnesota plan is scientifically-based, well-reasoned and flexible for the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. Walz and staff are providing excellent leadership and guidance. I am disappointed that the Republicans continue their needless, gratuitous, partisan sniping that makes the situation more hurtful and frustrating for all.”
“I think that the message is very clear,” Lynn Solo wrote. “If we want our kids in school so we can get back to work or work from home without kids demanding attention, we need to mask up and practice social distancing. If we don’t we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Margery Lisle, “I agree that the local option is the best route. Those who are close to the situation are the best equipped to know the prevailing conditions and respond to the wishes of their constituents. ‘One-size-fits-all’ solutions are simply political ploys which accomplish little and often do real harm.”
Mel Strand wrote, “Since each school district is able to follow suggestions made by the state by including administrators’, teachers’, parents’, and students’ input, the most appropriate local decision can be made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.