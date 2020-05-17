The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say Minnesota isn’t lifting COVID-19-related restrictions too soon despite public health officials’ misgivings, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 487 total respondents, 267 voters — about 55% — say Gov. Tim Walz isn’t lifting restrictions prematurely. Another 220 disagree.
Walz announced last week retail stores would reopen — albeit with a few rules — starting Monday. Bars, restaurants, gyms and salons are set to reopen with similar rules next month.
The governor’s directive requires stores to have a safety plan to limit the potential for spreading COVID-19, and it requires stores to operate at half-capacity. Many local business owners say they’re ready to reopen to recoup some of the lost revenue they’ve suffered over the past two months.
In Mankato, River Hills Mall will reopen on Monday at 11 a.m. and will operate Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Safety measures are being implemented, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.
Yet the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to continue to grow through June in Minnesota, and it’s difficult to predict whether a substantial number of customers are going to be nervous about shopping trips for the foreseeable future.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Is Gov. Tim Walz prematurely lifting COVID-19 restrictions?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely agreed with the decision to lift restrictions over the next few weeks.
“Walz is progressively opening activities using science and professional input as his guide,” Gwen Henricksen said. “He said he will make additional changes dependent upon the COVID response, and I believe he will do what is necessary going forward. People are already forgetting this change does not occur until Monday morning and did not begin the day he made the announcement. Unfortunately there are too many people with their own agendas who care little about public health and will continue to exploit the rules as they have done since the beginning.”
Tim Berg wrote, “Unfortunately Walz is caught between a rock and a hard place. He is under so much pressure to open things as soon as possible and whereas my heart goes out to shuttered businesses, I am afraid these openings will lead to increased exposures and more deaths. This is a perfect case study in individual rights versus the overall good for the community or society at large. There are no easy answers and and to anyone who thinks there are I would commend the reading of Alexis de Tocqueville’s ‘Democracy in America.’”
Sam Smithwick wrote, “More government control has never been the correct answer to any problem. Open up and those who want to live, can, and those who want to stay home, can.”
“I used to teach biology (a long time ago) and I recall telling my students that ants would inherit the earth after viruses (which, technically, aren’t living) kill off the humans,” Nancy Zwickey wrote. “Before COVID-19 came on the scene, we were losing far too many people to influenza and other dangerous viruses. Each of us has to make our own decisions about how we live our lives and how that could affect the lives of others. Perhaps it would help if we made every citizen read the story of Typhoid Mary and they learned how one person (who exhibited no symptoms of Typhus) killed off many people by exposing them to the pathogen.”
