A majority of area respondents believe the state of Minnesota is doing a good job responding to COVID-19, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 404 total respondents, 350 voters — almost 87% — thought Minnesota's government was doing everything it could to impede the spread of the new coronavirus. Another 54 voters disagreed.
Minnesota had 29 COVID-19-related deaths as of Sunday. State officials say Minnesota's efforts, from closing bars and restaurants to a shelter-in-place order, has kept even more people from being infected or killed due to the virus.
Gov. Tim Walz is considering extending the state's stay at home order past April 10; he's expected to make a decision this week.
In south-central Minnesota, Martin and Le Sueur counties have been particularly hard-hit. Both counties have had more than 50 cases. Martin County had 32 cases and Le Sueur with 20 as of Sunday.
State officials predict the coronavirus pandemic will peak in Minnesota over the next few weeks.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you believe the state of Minnesota has done everything it can to fight the coronavirus?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed Minnesota is doing the best it can to combat the virus, though several expressed concerns over some residents' lack of social distancing. Others thought there were too many unknowns.
"I voted no because individuals are not adhering to social distancing," Gary Lindsay wrote. "I say it needs to be enforced by the police."
Janis St. Onge wrote, "I also believe there should be some sort of penalty for those who do not adhere to Gov. Tim Walz's orders. Maybe a curfew with a fine. I do believe Walz has done a superior job along with his staff, cabinet members and fellow Minnesotans. It's always the same, 'One bad apple spoils the bunch.'"
Greg Cook wrote, "Work from home should be enforced so that if you can do your job from home, then stay there and do it. What has Walz done for all the college students that have to pay rent when they all lost their jobs? Does he even care that these kids are our future? Let them at least have a reduced rent, but better yet no rent until this is resolved."
Dee Michels wrote, "I feel the state government is doing what it can to slow the spread of the virus. So many businesses have 'stepped up' to produce masks, ventilators, and appropriate apparel for the nurses, etc. working with the individuals who have become infected with the virus. But the federal government should have been 'on top of this' once the virus started spreading outside of the China mainland."
