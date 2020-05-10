The Free Press
A majority of area respondents agree with the state’s decision to prohibit large-scale in-person graduation ceremonies, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 372 total respondents, 254 voters — more than 68% —agreed with Minnesota officials’ decision to essentially ban large-scale graduation ceremonies. Another 118 did not.
The Minnesota Department of Education and Office of Higher Education announced Friday the state would ban large-scale graduation ceremonies, even if they were held outdoors, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many high schools and colleges had already planned virtual commencement ceremonies for students in an attempt to recognize their efforts during an extraordinary time.
Minnesota State University sent ”commencement-in-a-box” packages to its 2,200 graduates this spring.
“We’re disappointed that we’re not able to hold commencement ceremonies this spring,” MSU President Richard Davenport said in a written statement. “Commencement ceremonies are a tradition that can’t be replaced. But it is our hope that the special gift boxes, videos and website we have put together will show our graduates how special they are, and that we are thinking of them on this momentous day in their lives.”
Minnesota’s second-largest public university, MSU planned three commencement ceremonies for more than 1,800 undergraduates and 400 graduate students Saturday. The pandemic and accompanying restrictions on public gatherings mean the grads instead opened their care packages in parents’ homes and off-campus apartments and possibly tuned into online videos of commencement speeches from graduating seniors in each of the university’s six colleges.
The “commencement-in-a-box” packages include a purple-and-gold MSU-branded box, a diploma cover, commencement programs, two small branded gifts, and a personalized note from Davenport inviting them to participate in the December commencement ceremonies typically reserved for fall semester graduates.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with the state essentially banning large-scale graduation ceremonies for students?”
Commenters largely agreed with the state’s decision though some criticized Minnesota’s blanket policy against graduation ceremonies.
“(You) can successfully practice social distancing better on a football field than 200 customers at the candy store!” wrote Diane Anderson. “Make wearing masks mandatory for everyone. If (a) graduating class (is) very large, divide into smaller groups.”
Rebecca Oerman wrote, “This also is not a ‘one size fits all’ issue. Our small, rural high school has only 11 graduates. We could easily limit to parents only and social distance without problem.”
Yet commenters also pointed out any gathering could become an opportunity for the novel coronavirus to spread among Minnesota’s population.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been threatened by something big enough that we must all come together to defeat it,” Robert Palmer wrote. “But this is just such a time. I do feel for students and families that will not have a cherished memory of graduation ceremonies. But they need to understand that traditional graduation ceremonies pose an unacceptable risk to us all.”
Martha Lindberg wrote, “It is safer not to have traditional graduation ceremonies during the pandemic. MSU has invited all of the spring 2020 graduates to walk in the winter graduation ceremony. I’m so happy to hear this. Many have families and friends who would feel hurt and sad if their graduate never got to walk in a ceremony. I hope that all other schools will offer a post-pandemic graduation option.”
Hannelore Leipold wrote, “My granddaughter is graduating this year from high school. I am 71 years old and would have loved to celebrate this special day with her. Knowing how I feel, she told me that she gladly gives up the ceremony and celebration in the hope to keep her family safe. She knows that does not diminish her accomplishments. She understands what is really important in life and that means that sometimes we all have to make sacrifices. I am very proud of my granddaughter.”
