A vast majority of area respondents agree with Minnesota’s efforts to rapidly expand its vaccination eligibility, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 242 total respondents, 200 voters support expanding vaccine appointments for younger residents even as older people are still getting shots. Another 42 opposed the measure.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans age 16 or older starting Tuesday.
Appointment slots are still likely to be in short supply come Tuesday, as Walz said providers should keep prioritizing the most vulnerable even as more people become eligible.
One reason he gave for the expansion was so providers have flexibility to offer doses to more groups once they get through the groups most in need. He also set a goal for Minnesota to be the first state to reach 80% of residents being vaccinated.
Walz encouraged people to sign up for Minnesota’s vaccine connector tool, which alerts residents when they can schedule appointments at state vaccine sites. He also suggested residents connect with their health care providers or pharmacies in case appointments open up there sooner. People should also help others sign up if they’re unaware of how to do it, he added.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support the state’s move to expand vaccinations for younger people starting next week while older residents are still getting shots?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely agreed with the state expanding vaccination eligibility, but some were concerned the rush to get vaccinated could cause issues getting appointments or complications for older residents who still need their shots.
“I think we need to make sure the older people have it first before we move on,” Steve Schroeder wrote.
“Expanded eligibility may be fine IF the promised big boost in vaccine supplies occurs quickly,” Marshel Rossow wrote. “I vaguely recall a few weeks ago the state trying a ‘first come, first served’ approach for folks 65 and older. The result was a crashed system and great frustration among the vast majority of would-be shot-getters. I hope this opening up of eligibility to anyone 16 or older doesn’t trigger a similar jab-rush, but it feels a lot the same as the earlier attempt with older folks. An age range of almost half a century, plus others already eligible, might be too great a leap in one shot (pun intended).”
Bob Palmer wrote, “Walz says that vaccine supply is ramping up, so we should be able to handle more vaccinations. The virus is also ramping up, with a highly infectious strain taking the lead. If we don’t gain the upper hand now, another wave will come this summer. The behavior of young people makes them effective transmission agents, so yes we should make vaccines available to them too.”
William Alitz wrote, “I think everyone should get the vaccine now as they come available, because everyone is wanting to get out of the house and do something instead of being inside or staying home and they can’t visit their loved ones.”
“I believe that if the current plan was working it should be followed, however, it is not working,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “My wife and I, who are both 75, signed up after the Dakota Meadows clinic as we were instructed. I finally received an email about two weeks ago and my wife still has not. Fortunately, we were able to get our shots because we are considered caregivers for someone in assisted living so we were able to get our shots through them and were just a couple of weeks away from our second shot before the state notified me. As long as the system is so screwed up we may as well open it to everyone so we can get as many vaccinated as possible, providing there is an adequate supply.”
Julie Carlblom wrote, “I believe the more people we can (get) vaccinated the safer our environments will become. As a retired teacher who came back to do distance teaching for special education students this year, I know of at least two of my students who cannot go back to school until a vaccine is developed for students under age 7. If 16-year-olds can get vaccinated they should be given the opportunity to do so.”
