A majority of area respondents supported extending distance learning for K-12 students through the end of the school year, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 363 total respondents, 298 voters — more than 82% — believe the state of Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz made the right choice in extending distance learning. Another 65 disagreed.
Walz announced an extension to school closures Thursday as a way to continue curbing the spread of COVID-19. His announcement wasn’t especially surprising to local parents or school administrators.
“It’s understandable but very disappointing,” said Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson, adding that his staff and faculty support the governor’s decision to keep students and Minnesota communities safe from the coronavirus.
Peterson said designated planning days on May 1 and May 4 will be used to ”identify what we want to tweak” in the district’s distance learning system. “Then we’ll put that in use for the five weeks before the end of the school year.”
St. Peter Public Schools interim Supt. Jeff Olson said his district is also looking forward to the planning days as a way to monitor distance learning techniques and as a way to make adjustments “to offer a delivery mode that’s most effective.”
“I think everyone’s disappointed that distance learning will be in place the remainder of the school year, but we understand the importance of safety and security,” he said. “We are prepared to continue offering high-quality distance learning.”
Peterson expressed the gratitude of his faculty and staff when he told The Free Press “the cooperation of families at this time warms our hearts.”
He added: “They’ve really come through and supported learning in this new way.”
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support Minnesota's decision to extend distance learning to the end of the school year?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters unanimously agreed extending distance learning was the right decision to make. Though some struggled with how their families are dealing with distance learning situations, they all pointed out the public health of students, teachers and school staff should be a priority given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I realize there is a social piece (students) will miss," Lynn Wheeler wrote. "However, at least more of us will be alive to enjoy our peers and children/grandchildren later on. We can't be selfish right now when lives are at stake, this is serious!"
Margery Lisle wrote, "Even though distance learning is not very efficient and has obvious deficiencies, it's better than a further spread of this extremely serious disease. These are unusual times which call for unusual measures."
Melvin Strand wrote, "Our students must be given every opportunity to progress to the next level. We cannot hold them back."
At least one commenter hoped schools could reach out to parents who may have difficulties with distance learning.
"This only furthers the 'education gap' which is really only a gap between parents who care about their child's academic development and those who care more about their iPhone," Sam Smithwick wrote.
