A majority of area respondents say they support the Minnesota Legislature’s passage of a public infrastructure bill this year, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 243 total respondents, 190 voters — more than 78% — say they agree with the Legislature’s decision to pass the bill. Only 53 voters opposed an infrastructure bill this year.
Democrats and Republicans in the House passed a nearly $1.9 billion infrastructure package Thursday, while the Senate signed off on the bill Friday. The bonding bill, so-called because Minnesota borrows money to pay for infrastructure projects, directs money to riverbank stabilization in Mankato, water plants in Vernon Center and Waldorf, a recreation center in North Mankato, and the flood-proofing of a road serving Henderson.
While those projects were fully funded, many others received just a portion of requested amounts as lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to quickly sign the bill, haggled over the amount of borrowing. The governor and the House proposed more than $2 billion among about $5 billion in requests. The Republican-controlled Senate finalized a bill in mid-May that was half that size.
In the end, Mankato saw its request pared by two-thirds. The city will receive $7.2 million for riverbank restoration and erosion control along the Minnesota River in Land of Memories Park and along Riverfront Park and the nearby sewage treatment plant. The original request totaled nearly $20 million and included the creation of a massive new wetland on Mankato’s south side to store, filter and slow the speed of snowmelt and rainwater draining from agricultural lands into the city’s ravine system.
The wetland project will commence with a $1.2 million state grant provided earlier this year, along with local sales tax proceeds. But without an appropriation from the bonding bill, it will now need to be finished in stages over several years, Hentges said. Plans to improve Riverfront Park and the Minnesota River Trail also will have to wait until alternative funding is found.
At Minnesota State University, the news was even more disappointing. MSU was hoping for $6.7 million to begin a $95 million reconstruction of Armstrong Hall, the university’s largest classroom building. The bill included nothing.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support the Minnesota Legislature’s approval of a $1.9B bonding bill this past week?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the bonding bill, though one questioned why the state didn’t just buy houses in smaller communities rather than spend the money to fix infrastructure in towns such as Henderson, Waldorf and Vernon Center. Others pointed out the infrastructure spending will provided a much-needed economic boost during the ongoing economic downturn.
“With a decaying infrastructure and a tax base ravaged by the COVID recession, the only way to fund the maintenance of our vital infrastructure is through bonding,” Paul Brandon wrote. “If we don’t, kiss an economic recovery goodbye.”
Mel Strand wrote, “Now needed work can be finished before it becomes even more expensive.”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “Economy has to recover somehow. FDR did it the Depression Era by building so I am for it. It does bring back small community.”
“Bonding bills not only provide needed infrastructure improvements but also prime the economic pumps across the state,” Barbara Keating wrote.
