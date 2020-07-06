Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.