The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say Gov. Tim Walz should declare a statewide mask mandate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 940 total respondents, 583 voters — about 62% — believe Minnesota should adopt a temporary mandate requiring people to wear masks in public. Another 357 voters disagreed.
State health officials last week urged leaders to consider a statewide mask mandate as other states, such as Texas and Arizona experience a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
The Mankato City Council is considering a similar ordinance for the area, which has a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases due to residents visiting bars in the city last month. The council’s discussion has spurred reaction from regular residents to area lawmakers.
Supporters of the mandate say it will help get control over the ongoing public health crisis, while critics say the mandate would be difficult to enforce.
Minnesota hasn’t tried to pass a statewide mandate, but Gov. Tim Walz said last week he’s considering proposing one. If a statewide ordinance comes to pass, Minnesota would join 18 other states that have enacted them since April, from much of the Northeast U.S. to North Carolina and Washington just two weeks ago.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should Minnesota adopt a statewide mask mandate?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters supported the mandate, as well as generally wearing a mask in public. Some, however, believed a statewide mandate would be too much of an overreach from government officials. Others did not believe wearing a mask would help prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite consensus from medical experts.
“Stop thinking and believing that more government is the answer for the population! You be responsible,” Karen Tanner wrote. “You be accountable. Use your common sense and concern for your friends, neighbors and family. Stop looking for the government to solve everything in your life.”
Lynn Olson wrote, “No. No. No. There’s no consideration for the people who have had the virus. Won’t catch. Won’t spread it. But the feel-good people have to pull everybody down to their level. Force everybody to do what the few want. Makes them feel good. Won’t make it any better.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “Ridiculous. Our sidewalks are not that crowded. The virus does not do well in the fresh air and sunshine. This would be way overkill.”
Sam Smithwick wrote, “The question today is mandating masks. Next week will be the mandated vaccine. We are heading in a scary direction.”
Douglas Schaller wrote, “The trend lines are going down for cases, hospitalizations and deaths so what is the justification for the mask orders in Minnesota? The goal was never to try and stop the virus, the goal was to slow the spread. The virus isn’t going away until herd immunity is in place so no one should be thinking we are stopping this virus from spreading with mask rules.”
Others pointed out wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience that likely has major benefits in stopping the spread of COVID-19. And some pointed out there’s little conclusive evidence to suggest people are developing immunity after contracting the virus.
“While wearing a mask is an inconvenience, there seems to be little, if any, disagreement among the experts who advise us about the transmission of this illness: masks, along with social distancing, would drastically reduce the number of new cases and therefore save lives,” Arlene Renshaw wrote. “Is it really so difficult for all of us to do this for a few weeks or months? I think not.”
Mary Miller wrote, “There is no consensus that recovering people have immunity to this virus for any length of time. Wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience to help control the spread of this virus. Our businesses are slowly reopening. Why take a chance to cause our progress to be halted by someone’s selfish refusal to do their part? Remember — freedom is not absolute. No one has the right to do what they when they want. Your freedom exists to the point where it does not interfere with my freedom. Be responsible. Do your part to protect your fellow citizens. If the rest of the world can control their exposure to this virus, so can we.”
Linda Good wrote, “We are all suffering from quarantine fatigue. When businesses re-opened, many people saw this as a green light back to normal so precautions were thrown to the wind. The result: spikes in cases in our area and throughout the state and nation. Some communities and states have issued mask ordinances, but this is hit and miss and lacks uniformity across the state(s). This is a time that demands leadership and bold moves to insure public health and safety; we need a statewide directive in Minnesota.”
Nancy Zwickey wrote, “If everyone would wear a mask in public places and practice social distancing when at restaurants, perhaps we could weather this virus without having to shut down the business community. I would not like to see that happen again.”
Winnis Buesing wrote, “We are not used to wearing a mask but by doing so you will be saving others from getting sick. We have to put comfort aside and think of others.”
Beverly Stoufer wrote, “Some of us stayed home, ordered groceries and sanitized our homes. We learned about COVID-19. Minnesota opened businesses too soon and people have forgotten what we learned. Look at Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. It will take longer and longer if people don’t start wearing masks and doing all the recommendations from CDC. If not now, when?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.