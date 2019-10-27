A majority of area respondents believe the Minnesota Legislature should address vaping as a public health issue, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 305 total respondents, 223 voters — more than 73% — supported the state taking action on vaping. Only 82 voters did not.
Vaping-related injuries have been reported across the country, with several in Minnesota and even cases in Blue Earth and Watonwan counties.
The cases are among 78 confirmed or probable cases of injuries caused by vaping across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The department didn’t provide specifics on the two cases in south-central Minnesota, but Deputy State Epidemiologist Richard Danila urged Minnesotans to avoid vaping as investigations into the injuries continue.
“It’s a very dangerous situation,” he said. “Do not vape material you bought on the street or the black market, particularly illicit THC.”
The department has so far concluded 69 of the 78 injuries occurred after someone vaped a product containing THC — the compound in marijuana giving users a high. None were deemed to be caused by someone vaping only nicotine, Danila said, although nine cases are still under investigation.
Narrowing down the exact cause of the injuries and deaths remains a challenge due to the staggering number of vaping products on the market. Unlike some other states, none of the Minnesotans who were injured said they bought the product online or from a dispensary out of state.
Instead, almost all the Minnesotans interviewed said they got the vaping products from a “friend,” Danila said. The lack of accountability for those manufacturing and distributing the products adds another hurdle for investigators.
Gov. Tim Walz began a statewide tour last week to discourage high schoolers from vaping. Though Walz has said he doesn’t have the power to issue an executive order banning certain types of e-cigarette flavors, he has bipartisan support from top lawmakers to cut down on teen and young adult vaping.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should the Minnesota Legislature address vaping statewide?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely opposed government regulation concerning vaping as a matter of principle, though some pointed out any government effort would likely help cut down on the amount of people smoking e-cigarettes.
“Nicotine is an addictive drug, as are many of the cannabinoids turning up in vaping material,” Paul Brandon wrote. “Their use has social costs — ultimately we all will pay for the health and behavioral effects of addictive and harmful (sometimes lethal) effects of substance abuse. To be consistent, we should either legalize all substances (including cocaine and heroin), or continue to add to the list of controlled substances as new ones appear.”
Beverly Stoufer wrote, “I believe in getting rid of vaping as the number of teenagers die and get sick every day. I also believe changing the age back to 21 to smoke is a bad idea. We are expected to send our sons and daughters to fight for our country and they can’t smoke where many learn to smoke. The government needs to stay out of this issue.”
Still others thought government action wouldn’t dissuade people from vaping. As one commenter put it, “We can not legislate stupidity.”
“From what I have read, most of the issues (that) are from smoking or vaping, have not been from using the properly manufactured items but that that have added other drugs or products that are unsafe,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “This problem can partially be blamed on the push to ban smoking or to limit the sales to those under 21. When will we learn that prohibition doesn’t work? Banning cigarette sales has only driven those who want to smoke to something else, and that something is not chewing gum?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.