The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say the state shouldn’t have the final say on whether districts hold in-person classes, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 254 total respondents, 180 voters — almost 71% — thought the state shouldn’t have veto power over districts on starting or stopping in-person classes during the pandemic. Another 74 voters supported the state having authority over how classes are held.
The Star Tribune reported last week the Sibley East Public Schools Board was the first district to buckle against Minnesota’s guidelines on class instruction during the pandemic. Board members voted last month to switch to in-person instruction for all students against state recommendations and the district superintendent’s cautioning, even as the number of local COVID-19 cases rose.
The board later reversed its decision after the Minnesota Department of Education and the district’s attorney warned flouting state guidelines could lead to a legal battle and loss of state funding, as well as potential fines or jail time for school board members.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Should the state have veto power over districts on starting or stopping in-person classes during the pandemic?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely believed districts should have the right to decide whether to hold in-person classes, though some pointed out the state has an obligation to stop the spread of the virus. Still, a majority of commenters agreed districts shouldn’t operate under a one-size-fits-all plan.
“As a retired secondary school teacher and college professor, I know that the state must have some input on local education, but since each school district is unique, that district must make the final decision,” Mel Strand wrote.
Don Wesseling wrote, “The state should advise their position but each School district should make their own decision.”
Beverly Stoufer wrote, “Each school district is different. One plan cannot cover all schools. The way government could act is not mandating so many school days in session. This is a unique situation. By the way how many teachers, secretaries, custodians and parents are involved In the decision making?”
“As a retired secondary teacher, I would like to see each ‘unique’ school district guide its own path for learning,” Patty Kephart wrote. “Enough of this socialism stuff!”
Willis Wesley wrote, “The correct answer as to whether in-person classes should be started or stopped is not possible without knowledge of what will happen. Given the prevalence of relativism and individualism that pervades the general population today, any level of government can and most likely will be said to have failed if the ultimate decision is wrong. The most subsidiary level of government generally has the least resource of sufficient fact to arrive at the right decision and is subject to the pressures of emotion that can be mustered by the constituency. Insulation from such emotional pressure is more easily enjoyed by the level of government that is least local. An argument can be made for decisions that may eventually impact the welfare of a broader community best rest with the least subsidiary government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.