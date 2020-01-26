A majority of area respondents support enacting stricter gun laws in the U.S., from expanded background checks to so-called "red flag" laws, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 464 total respondents, 296 voters — almost 64% — favored strengthening gun laws. Another 168 voters didn't.
Gun rights most often come into the public view whenever there's a tragedy such as a mass shooting, or whenever there's the possibility of a tragic situation, such as a recent gun rights rally in Virginia that ultimately went off peaceably.
In recent years, Democrats at the state and federal level have pushed for stronger background checks when purchasing guns, including potential checks and registrations in private sales. They also favor red flag laws, where courts have the right to temporarily take away firearms from a person deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Though the ideas have drawn support from some Republicans, they've gone nowhere at any level of government. Republicans say the laws could possibly infringe on Second Amendment rights and may not stop would-be criminals from getting hold of firearms.
President Donald Trump has support some form of expanded background checks for firearms sales in the past, but threatened last year to veto a House Democrat-led universal background checks bill.
In Minnesota, lawmakers have debated potential gun rights bills for years with little traction either way. In recent years, Democrats have pushed for expanded gun laws but related bills haven't received hearings in GOP-controlled House or Senate committees during the Minnesota Legislature's annual sessions.
Recently, Democrats have called once again for expanded gun rights while Republican lawmakers asked Sherburne County last week to become a "Second Amendment sanctuary" that would prevent any new gun laws from being enforced. The concept comes from so-called "sanctuary cities" that have pledged not to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials beyond what's legally necessary over immigration concerns.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you favor strengthening background checks and red flag laws for firearms?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters were largely divided on the issue. Some argued courts and law enforcement needed to do a better job of enforcing current gun laws, while others said the proposed expansions were overly broad.
"The questions is not more laws, the questions is will prosecutors and the courts follow existing or new laws and prosecute and charge violations under sentencing guidelines expressed in the laws?" Bradford Hansen wrote. "Down-charging violent crimes involving any weapons has never, protected our citizens."
Douglas Schaller wrote, "The Second Amendment exists to stop a bureaucracy that seeks to no longer serve the people but to rule the people and is held in check by an armed society. As a check and balance, we the people own weapons so the government doesn't take control. The rights of law abiding citizens to defend themselves need to be strengthened, not more laws that make it harder to own weapons."
Other commenters found some merit in the proposed gun law expansions, even if they opposed them overall.
"There are enough laws," Gary Lindsay wrote. "However, I am in favor of better background checks and that they be followed more closely. So many shootings were the result of a mentally disturbed member of a household who had access to guns in the house."
And others argued the proposed firearm laws would help deter gun violence in the U.S.
"According to the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm) the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2017 was suicide," Lynn Solo wrote. "Red flag laws make sense to me. Background checks also make sense considering domestic violence. Why should someone with a history of spousal/partner abuse be able to get a gun?"
Jason Mattick wrote, "Yes! Will these measures solve the gun violence problem alone? No. Will they save lives? Undoubtedly and the data backs that up. We should get these laws passed and fully fund background databases across state and federal systems for better crosschecking capability."
"We keep dancing around the issue of mass shootings and gun violence while refusing to do the one thing that might actually help," Patricia Breitenfeldt wrote.
Commented
