A majority of area respondents say Minnesota should ban conversion therapy, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 314 total respondents, 191 voters — almost 61% — say they support banning conversion therapy, or the practice of trying to change an LGBTQ-identifying person’s sexual orientation. Another 123 voters say the state shouldn’t ban the controversial practice.
Minnesota Public Radio News reported last week a bill that would ban conversion therapy for vulnerable adults and children under 18 cleared a state House committee.
Proponents of the ban point out conversion therapy is denounced by medical and mental health professionals, whereas opponents say the bill would violate religious freedoms.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support a ban on conversion therapy in Minnesota?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were largely split on the issue. Some believed banning the practice is a good idea as it can cause mental harm to people undergoing conversion therapy, while opponents say people should keep their options open on what kind of therapy they may need.
“This type of therapy is a waste of time and money,” Mavis Richardson wrote. “No long lasting results.”
Linda Good wrote, “I don’t believe that anyone chooses to be gay or trans. This is a biological phenomenon, and one can’t change biology. Conversion therapy does more harm than good: psychologically to the patient, financially to those paying for it, spiritually to the victim of this so-called treatment.”
Julie Quist wrote, “There is no evidence that homosexuality or transgender are genetic. Numerous identical twin studies have proven the opposite. Banning gender therapy is a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech and the fundamental right to exercise one’s religion. The arm of the law is removing the option to have the therapy one wants. Why is that so threatening? This ban is an authoritarian power grab.”
“I think people should have a choice on what therapy they need or want,” Harry Jenness wrote. “It should not be forced one way or the other. Just like all other therapy, if a person wants or needs it, the person should be able to choose who they want to go to and what services they want or need.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “I believe that conversion therapy should be banned for anyone under the age of at least 18. After that people are considered adults for most things except drinking and drugs in some states. Children oftentimes see one of their parents in a special light and want to be like them but this is often temporary. Once they become adults hopefully they understand all that would change and can make an informed adult decision.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “Conversion therapy is a snake-oil scam of the worst kind and repeatedly documented to do much harm.”
