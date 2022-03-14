The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support the city of Mankato joining the Cities Climate Caucus, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 219 total respondents, 122 voters — almost 56% — say they support the Mankato City Council’s decision to join the Cities Climate Caucus. Another 97 say they oppose the move.
The council is expected to join the caucus Monday after a discussion last week.
After expressing some skepticism when the idea was first raised in January, the City Council appears to be more enthusiastically on board after hearing plenty from residents of Mankato and North Mankato in the past six weeks.
“I’m sure I’m not alone,” Council member Karen Foreman said at the time. “I’ve received a lot of communications from a lot of different people in the community.”
Foreman was one of several council members to balk at the idea of declaring a “climate emergency,” one of the requests made of new members of the Cities Climate Caucus — a group that includes St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Moorhead, Northfield, Red Wing, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais and eight suburban communities in the Twin Cities area.
A draft of the resolution avoids the word “emergency.”
But the two-page statement lists specific initiatives that the city has taken and will continue to take; cites the local impacts of climate change including June’s record heatwave, the air-quality alerts caused by drought-fueled wildfires in western states and falling water levels in area lakes and streams; and calls for widespread mitigation efforts to work toward keeping global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
And the resolution states “that the City Council of the city of Mankato declares that a climate crisis threatens our city, region, state, nation, humanity and the world.”
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the city of Mankato joining the Cities Climate Caucus?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely support the initiative, though some hoped local officials would do more than just make a proclamation. Others worried the move could cost taxpayers more money than usual.
Gloria Kennedy wrote, “I hope there will be some action and not merely a ‘proclamation.’”
“It’s probably just another waste of money,” Tom Kopp wrote. “The notion that we have to fund these stupid ideas with tax dollars! America already leads the world in most environmental areas as far as pollution and air quality issues. Get China and other countries on board first then maybe a global effort could be sustained. Until then, just a futile exercise to waste money.”
“I was kind of surprised to learn that the city didn’t already have a plan in place,” Mark Anderson wrote. “Hopefully joining the Cities Climate Caucus will include drafting a plan that includes pressuring the state and federal governments to work with China and India — without their active participation, our efforts are doomed to failure.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “Our weather patterns have definitely changed and whether you want to believe it or not climate change is happening. We need to be part of the solution not part of the problem. By joining this caucus we hopefully can find solutions to help solve climate change.”
