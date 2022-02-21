The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support recently unveiled plans to redesign Highway 169 in the Mankato/North Mankato area, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 201 total respondents, 111 voters — more than 55% — support the project plans for 169’s redevelopment. Another 90 voters opposed the proposal.
City and county officials in the area have reviewed the proposed redesign since December. The proposal includes a pair of roundabouts on the highway, two pedestrian overpasses and intersection improvements from one end of the nine-mile segment to the other.
The plan calls for much of the plan to be constructed by the end of the decade.
“But that doesn’t mean that’s what MnDOT will be doing,” Ronda Allis, planning director for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Mankato-based District 7, said earlier this month. “Could be, but we don’t know. ... We’re going to have to sit down and see what’s realistic.”
As the plan was presented to the Mankato City Council, Allis was already cautioning that one part of the implementation timetable was impossible. Construction of a pedestrian overpass across Highway 169 at Hawley Street in Le Hillier was suggested to be completed by the end of 2025 at an estimated cost of $5 million.
So were $2.2 million in upgrades to the intersections of Amos Owen Lane — the entrance to Land of Memories Park — and the nearby County Road 33, along with acceleration lanes costing $660,000 at County Road 120 near BENCO Electric.
Corridor studies have been completed on several area roadways in recent years using federal funds allocated to the Mankato-North Mankato Planning Organization. The Highway 169 study was conducted by consulting engineers from Bolton and Menk, Inc. and included a great deal of input from local government officials, business owners and the general public.
It’s a good plan, and the proposed changes would make one of the region’s busiest highways more attractive, less dangerous and more efficient, Allis said. Some of the suggestions, though, are really expensive. The preferred fix for the dangerous Highway 169/Highway 68 intersection south of Mankato — a “high T” design allowing left-turning traffic from Highway 68 to travel below the oncoming westbound Highway 169 vehicles — has an estimated price tag of $32.8 million.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the recently unveiled Highway 169 redesign proposal?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” and “no.”
Commenters seemed to agree with some of the proposal, but disliked elements such as the planned roundabouts. Others were opposed to the redesign because of its cost.
“The pedestrian bridges seem like a good idea, but I wonder how many will actually use them,” Timothy Berg wrote. “I think roundabouts on any major four lane highway are an abomination in hindering the flow of through traffic. I would prefer the Webster St. interchange be closed completely and folks use the Belgrade interchange instead. I have no idea what should be done with the Lind St. interchange. I look forward to hearing the thoughts of my fellow citizens on this topic and thank The Free Press for offering this forum.”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “It looks like an accident waiting to happen.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “I say no to the stoplights and the round about, How about off and on ramps or a J turn so that traffic continues to move. The best alternative would to by pass Mankato and St. Peter altogether just like they by passed Nicollet, Janesville and Waseca with highway 14.”
