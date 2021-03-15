The Free Press
A majority of area respondents support Minnesota’s latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 298 total respondents, 207 voters — more than 69% — agree with Gov. Tim Walz’s latest announcement easing COVID rules for the state. Another 91 disagreed.
Walz announced Friday he would roll back restrictions this week on a variety of indoor spaces. According to the Associated Press, religious services will no longer have occupancy limits, though social distancing will still be required. Gathering limits will increase to 50 people outside and 15 people indoors with no household limits. Pod sizes for outdoor youth sports can increase to up to 50 people.
Bar and restaurant capacity will also go up to 75% with a limit of 250 people and bar seating for parties of four. Capacity for gyms, fitness centers and pools increases to 50%. There will be no occupancy limits for hair salons and barbershops.
Entertainment venues will be able to open at 50% capacity with a limit of 250 people.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with the latest state efforts to lift COVID restrictions?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters had mixed feelings on the state’s latest virus rulemaking. While a number of people urged Minnesota to get rid of all COVID rules, others were concerned about easing restrictions too soon as a majority of residents have yet to be vaccinated.
“The easing of restrictions is great but I am alarmed at the number of people who are refusing to get the COVID vaccine or those who stopped wearing masks and social distancing,” Harry Jenness wrote. “This virus is still a threat and we need to be vigilant or new restrictions could be enforced again.”
Steven Hanson wrote, “It is time. Interesting that the change in restriction timing comes close to the Twins home opener. I also believe in the three branches of government and that the Legislature should be making and deciding the laws, not Walz. Open up the schools, businesses, everything.”
Beverly Marvin wrote, “Too much too fast. If (Walz) gives an inch people will take a foot. Many were already taking liberties.”
Paul Brandon wrote, “In an ideal world I would keep the restrictions as they are until everyone (with no exceptions) had been vaccinated and it had been proven that vaccinated people could not transmit the disease. In the real world that includes science deniers and ‘Give me liberty or give me death’ anarchists, Walz’s new restrictions are a compromise between what ought to be and what is politically possible.”
