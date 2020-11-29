The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support North Mankato’s compromise food truck ordinance, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 153 total respondents, 109 voters — more than 71% — say they agree with the North Mankato City Council’s compromise ordinance. Only 44 voters opposed the proposal.
The ordinance, which is expected to be passed at the North Mankato City Council’s Dec. 21 meeting, would prevent outside food trucks from setting up within 500 feet of brick-and-mortar food businesses. The original draft called for a 1,000-foot setback, which was later reduced to 750 feet before being reduced again.
The ordinance also will allow for existing businesses that have a food service license to have a food truck on their property to supplement their business, but not parked on the street, for not more than 21 days a year. They must abide by all state and local laws relating to food trucks.
Both Mayor Mark Dehen and Councilman Billy Steiner previously said they had serious reservations about an ordinance that would prevent the Circle Inn or other brick-and-mortar businesses from bringing in food trucks, but said Monday they supported the revised draft ordinance that would allow businesses, including the Circle Inn, to bring food trucks in for up to 21 days per year.
The 21-day limit for food trucks being on the same property follows guidelines that Nicollet County and the state use.
The city currently has no food truck ordinance but has typically approved food truck permits for special events, such as Blues on Belgrade, for use at events on private property and for cases such as the Circle Inn.
The council said it wanted to fashion an ordinance that will protect against outside food vendors from parking in front of or very near existing brick-and-mortar food businesses to help protect those businesses’ investment in the community.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with North Mankato’s compromise ordinance on food trucks?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Only one commenter chimed in with thoughts on the ordinance, arguing the proposal was ill-timed and disproportionately favors truck businesses.
“The brick-and-mortar businesses are struggling to stay in business as it is and allowing outside businesses to come in and take away their livelihood is wrong,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “These food truck businesses may pay a fee to do business but the fee is nothing compared to the taxes the established businesses have to pay, pandemic or not. This item could be considered again in a few years after the brick and mortar businesses have had a chance to recover.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.