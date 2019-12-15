The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they’re pleased with a proposed Marriott hotel in downtown Mankato, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 249 total respondents, 180 voters — about 72% — supported the potential hotel. Only 69 disagreed.
The Mankato City Council reviewed the proposed 117-room hotel last week.
The five-story hotel — a SpringHill Suites by Marriott — is to be incorporated into the two-level Cherry Street parking ramp overlooking the Front Street plaza. While the ramp is owned by the city, the air rights above the ramp have been owned since 2005 by Gordon Awsumb — who sold the land to the city to allow for the ramp construction.
The longtime owner of Mankato Place before selling it earlier this year, Awsumb, has been working on and off to develop a downtown hotel for more than a dozen years.
Although the floor plans for the hotel show a lounge/dining area in the lobby, Awsumb and Nathan Sieve of Blue Sky Hospitality said the hotel would not serve alcohol or offer a restaurant. The only food served will be a complimentary breakfast for guests. And the hotel will include only a minimal conference room.
Awsumb will be seeking approval for the detailed exterior designs of the hotel. An appraisal will be done to help determine the price the developers will be asked to pay for the parking garage, which will have substantially fewer parking stalls available for public use.
A consultant will be gauging the impact of the lost public parking in the downtown area, along with offering possible options for replacing it. And the city will be asked to finance a skyway connection to Mankato Place and an open-air covered walkway between Mankato Place and Hickory Street to help shelter hotel guests when they’re walking to the Mankato Civic Center — something that is likely to cost more than $300, 000.
Commenters largely welcomed the proposed hotel, though some were wary of potential city subsidies and impacts on downtown parking.
“With the draw of civic center events and increased professional spaces in the area I think another downtown hotel would be a benefit to the city,” Michael McGowan said. “I also think the city council members were asking good questions by clarifying things like the food and beverage, noise and plaza traffic. My only concern is the reduction of downtown parking spaces, although because I live locally and can use ride services during events, admittedly I don’t know how big of a problem the parking situation is.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “I do support the idea of another motel in the downtown area, however, with the limited information, I cannot say I would vote for it if I was a council member. It was reported that about 30 parking spots would be lost but that was not a concern. Are they really expecting me to buy the fact that 115 more motel rooms and 30 fewer parking spots will not impact the already limited parking in the downtown area when special events come to the civic center?”
Paul Hanson wrote, “Great to have another quality accommodation in downtown Mankato!”
“The idea may be fine but how much is it going to cost the city, which in turn costs us?” Rich Pyzick wrote. “Can’t see the justification.”
