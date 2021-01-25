The Free Press
Despite issues with its rollout, a majority of area respondents say they support the state’s latest COVID-19 vaccination program, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 251 total respondents, 155 voters supported the program aimed at seniors 65 and older, educators and day care providers. Another 96 voters did not support the state’s latest effort.
North Mankato is one of nine pilot clinics across the state offering limited supplies of the vaccines. Eventually, the pilot sites should serve as models for larger vaccine distributions.
Demand for the vaccines is far outnumbering supplies, leading many who wanted the vaccine to miss out on the first round of appointments at the pilot clinics.
Nicollet County and the Minnesota Department of Health partnered to set up the pilot clinic at Dakota Meadows Middle School after the state opened up appointment slots Tuesday. A flurry of calls, Facebook messages and emails poured in to both the state health department and Nicollet County Health and Human Services from people wanting the vaccines.
In many cases, sites were booked within hours of opening up.
Pilot clinics aren’t meant to take away from the 1A group prioritized to receive vaccines in Minnesota — including frontline health workers and long-term care facility residents. Those efforts are still ongoing using a separate supply from what the pilot sites are using.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support the state’s latest vaccination rollout program?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the state’s efforts but were concerned about the rollout and how it was administered. Some believed the age cutoff was too broad, while others said they didn’t even try to sign up due to the logistics issues.
“A relatively few thousand doses of vaccine available, 10,000 application attempts per second, 1.1 million seekers — what could possibly go wrong?” Marshel Rossow wrote. “I do support the attempt, but then again I’d support any attempt over just letting the vaccine sit on a refrigerated shelf somewhere. I did find myself wondering if the vendor in charge of the signup plan was the same vendor who fumbled around interminably with the driver’s license and vehicle registration rejuvenation fiasco a few years back.”
Sandy Crest wrote, “This is a total fiasco ... the rollout system was done by a company with little experience, no wonder it crashed. It was not planned well at all. Come on Minnesota we can do better! Let’s get those people with health issues vaccinated.”
Karlene Armendariz wrote, “I have a husband who has been in terrible health for 1 1/2 years now and should be top of the list for the vaccine, and his doctor doesn’t have any. Yet healthy seniors can play phone lottery and get vaccinated. Makes no sense to me.”
Robert Palmer wrote, “Not against the concept — that was just fine. But the execution was terrible. And they lowered the age to 65-plus, which increased demand hugely, and then they said said they had a shortage of vaccines.”
“Yes, there were problems with the sign-ups,” Lynn Solo wrote. “As a retired Nicollet Co. public health nurse who participated in vaccinating a good portion of our town against bacterial meningitis some years ago, I have a high level of confidence in public health being able to run a smooth vaccination clinic. I’m happy to see educators and child care workers included in this pilot program as well as those over 65. Speaking for myself, a healthy over-65-year-old, I’d put them ahead of me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.