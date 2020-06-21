A majority of area respondents support the recent Supreme Court ruling that upholds LGBTQ workplace protections, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 430 total respondents, 347 voters — almost 81% — agree with the Supreme Court that gay and transgender workers are entitled to the same workplace protections and can't be discriminated based on sex. Only 83 disagreed.
Last week's 6-3 decision makes it illegal for employers to fire workers based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote the majority opinion.
While Minnesota was the first state to outlaw employment discrimination against LGBTQ workers in 1993, this week’s decision extends those protections nationwide, said Jeni Kolstad, executive director of South Central Minnesota Pride.
Days before the Supreme Court’s decision, the Trump administration rolled back federal Department of Health and Human Services rules banning health care providers from denying care to transgender patients.
The administration also began restricting transgender people from enlisting in the military last year. Both efforts are likely to draw more lawsuits challenging their constitutionality now.
The Supreme Court’s decision had to do with whether a section in the 1964 Civil Rights Act that banned employment discrimination on the basis of sex applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Six justices agreed it does, with Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joining their more left-leaning colleagues in the majority.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you agree with the Supreme Court decision upholding LGBTQ workplace protections?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed with the Supreme Court ruling, though some objected to the decision based on religious or political convictions. Others expressed concern over bringing sexual issues into the workplace.
"I was sure living in this highly liberal state the majority would vote yes," Denny Hild wrote. "I was 100% correct. It’s sad but true."
Sam Smithwick wrote, "In the midst of 'cancel culture' you can be shut down or fired for simply believing conservative principles. I used to believe that private life should remain private, but if a college football coach can be fired for wearing a shirt that indicates his political leanings, who is to say anything is protected?"
Ron Leech wrote, "How would anyone know another person's sexual preference if it was not what God created unless they were advertising otherwise and stirring the pot. If one's private life was left at home, there would be less trouble in the workplace."
A majority of commenters pointed out objecting to the Supreme Court ruling means discriminating against others and goes against the constitutional protections afforded to Americans.
"You can believe whatever you want," Paul Brandon wrote. "Your actions, however, are limited by the law of the land, in this case as explained by Justice Gorsuch. And those of you who justify your actions by the Bible; read the First Amendment to the Constitution of United States of America: 'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...' Your behavior is your own affair until it affects other people; in this case, to hold a job in the public marketplace."
Linda Good wrote, "If people are qualified for a job and their performance meets the job description, there should be no questions that they should be treated equally — regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, or any other defining characteristic. Equal rights for all."
William Kastens wrote, "I believe legally all should have the same rights — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. From a religious point of view, my god tells me to love thy neighbor and not judge others."
Margaret Gruber wrote, "If you do your job, it doesn't matter what you do or who you are. Just do your job."
