A majority of area respondents support a bipartisan effort to change how political parties use primary voter information, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 230 total respondents, 178 voters — more than 77% — agreed with tightening the use of primary voter information. Another 52 disagreed.
Secretary of State Steve Simon has led efforts to change the use of primary voter information after the Legislature tweaked how primaries were conducted in Minnesota after the 2016 presidential election.
The primary law passed after the 2016 election requires voters to pick a Republican or Democratic ballot, and allows all four major political parties in the state (including two pro-marijuana parties) to have access to information on what party individual voters selected. Who they voted for will remain secret.
The law provides no restriction on how parties can use that list of voters. They could put it online or sell it.
Last week, Simon said people have contacted his office complaining and he notes Minnesota has never had “party registration.” Local public officials, school superintendents, journalists and others say there is risk in their employers knowing which party they favor.
“They don’t want to wear it on their sleeve,” Simon said. The law was “kind of a back-door party registration.”
Simon supports a bill that he said has bipartisan support (HF 3068) to change the law to 1) Require parties use information only for seeing party participation and it would be only released to a national representative of the party. 2) Classify the data as private, requiring parties to abide by restrictions. 3) Allow voters to opt out of providing party information to political parties.
The bipartisan bill is to have a hearing in the House Thursday evening. Even if the bill doesn’t get passed by the March 3 primary, the opt-out information could be culled because it takes several months to pull all the voting information, Simon said.
GOP Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, chair of the Senate elections committee, said last week she is willing to look at any legislation, though she was not able to say whether she would consider the bipartisan bill Simon is putting forth because she hasn’t seen any language.
In earlier media reports, she was said to oppose such bills.
But Kiffmeyer, a former secretary of state, also said the national parties are in the driver’s seat on the issue and could choose to deny Minnesota delegates being seated at the national convention.
“It’s a party process. They’re in charge,” she said.
“We want our Minnesota delegates to be seated,” Kiffmeyer said, while she said she would give attention to the privacy issue that it deserves.
She said it’s possible to make sure delegates are seated and voters have some level of privacy.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support efforts to change how primary voter information is used by political parties?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed the state needed to tighten who gets access to primary voter information, but some pointed out Minnesota's primary rules resemble the caucus system.
"From reading the majority comments I can only assume that most of these people have never attended the party caucus," Gary Zellmer wrote. "When you attend the caucus you publicly declare which party you support. You sign in and your names are passed on to the state parties. The primary is replacing the caucus system only for the presidential election. It is being run for the parties by the state. When you sign in for the election you will be asked to review a pledge that states you support the positions of the party you have selected."
At the same time, commenters argued their primary votes should be kept as secret as possible.
Margery Lisle wrote, "I am utterly appalled that my voting preferences must be publicly declared before I will be allowed to vote in the primary and that this personal information will likewise be made available to other unnamed persons without my express permission. Whatever happened to the principle of a secret ballot? The mere tally of votes cast should be more than sufficient to show the various parties where they stand in any given state."
Arlene Renshaw wrote, "The existing system is intimidating to many potential voters, so much so that they will choose to not participate and therefore not have their preference reflected in the result. I favor a system that offers each voter as much protection as possible so as to encourage robust participation."
