The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they share President Donald Trump’s concerns over a recent COVID relief bill that includes government funding, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 315 total respondents, 181 voters — more than 57% — agree with Trump’s recent concerns over the legislative package. Another 134 voters disagreed.
Trump said last week he opposed the bill and threatened to veto it because it only included $600 COVID payments for most Americans rather than the $2,000 he preferred. He also said he opposed some of the items included in the government spending portion of the bill, which is designed to maintain government services.
The Associated Press reported Sunday Trump signed the bill in the evening, even as unemployment benefits for millions of Americans ran out earlier that day. If the president hadn’t signed the bill by Tuesday, the federal government would have gone into a shutdown.
The bill combines $900 billion in COVID-related spending with a larger, omnibus government funding worth about $1.4 trillion for a total of $2.3 trillion. That ongoing budget bill is routinely passed by Congress and includes a variety of measures.
Trump administration officials helped negotiate the bill with House and Senate leaders over the past several weeks and both parties passed the bill earlier this month.
Democrats agreed with Trump’s plan to expand COVID relief checks and attempted to bring the matter to a vote on Christmas Eve, which House Republicans quashed.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle urged Trump to sign the bill, arguing the COVID funding was critical not only for residents but for ongoing pandemic efforts as well as about 11 million people who have needed unemployment benefits caused by the coronavirus.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with President Donald Trump’s concerns over a COVID relief and government funding bill?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely agreed with some of Trump’s concerns but were split on whether he should sign off on the bill. Some argued Trump shouldn’t support the foreign aid included in the government spending part of the bill while others said Trump should have made his preferences more clear during budget negotiations.
“I do not think foreign aid and other international spending should be included in the COVID-19 bill,” Bob Jentges wrote.
Melvin Strand wrote, “Experience has shown that Trump’s political actions are taken to glorify his reputation rather than to help the country.”
William Kastens wrote, “Why would anyone believe anything that Donald says. He cares about the public? Really? His words versus his actions. He’s done nothing but changes his story often. I rest my case.”
“The aid is long overdue and even though the president is late to the game, I agree with the amount of aid he is proposing,” Harry Jenness wrote. “It has been the Senate that held up the aid and hopefully the Georgia voters will remember that.”
Greg Davis wrote, “I do agree that more money should be given to individuals, where was (Trump) when this was negotiated?”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “The bill before Trump is ridiculous. More money for foreign countries than our own. Stuff thrown in there that just should not be there. This bill should be one to get money to small businesses and low income who need it.”
John Baker wrote, “I agree with Trump that this current ‘$900 billion’ COVID funding bill should not be past into law. I understand that the majority of money in this bill is going to those other than the average American citizen. Even though some of this $900 billion would go to the American citizens now, I would disagree with passing this bill into law since the average American citizen would have to pay back much more later in the form of higher taxes, which is much worse than the small benefit they will enjoy now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.