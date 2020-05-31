A majority of area respondents support Twitter's decision to put fact-checks and warnings on some of President Donald Trump's recent tweets, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 487 total respondents, 347 voters agreed with Twitter's decision to put some of the president's tweets in context. Another 140 voters opposed Twitter's actions.
Twitter applied fact-check labels to two of Trump's tweets concerning unverified fraud in mail-in ballots early last week. In response, Trump signed an executive order Thursday designed to allow the Federal Communications Commission to weaken liability shields for social media companies when they remove content deemed obscene, harassing, violent or otherwise objectionable.
Twitter applied a warning to one of the president's tweets Friday saying looters in the Minneapolis riots would be shot. The social media company deemed the president's tweet was glorifying violence.
Critics have long argued Trump has used social media to spread misinformation, falsehoods and xenophobic content unchecked. On the other hand, conservatives argue mainstream social media companies such as Twitter have unfairly censored them. They say liberal tweets aren't policed as much.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you agree with Twitter's decision to post fact-checks and warnings on President Donald Trump's recent tweets?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed Twitter made the right decision as the president should not be exempt from a social media company's rules. Some commenters believed liberal political figures deserved the same scrutiny, while others said they were concerned about Twitter's fact-checking process.
Bob Palmer wrote, "In a better world, people would fact-check social media posts without prompting because they would want to know if the posts are true, misleading or false. Few of us do that though so flagging seems like a harmless, good thing."
"Fact check everyone or nobody," Kevin Morin wrote. "Don’t pick and choose."
Karen Tanner wrote, "Fact check everyone, Twitter. Why single out President Trump? Look at your own house first before pointing a finger at anyone else."
Martha Lindberg wrote, "Facebook has fact-checked a few of my political rants and put a 'shade' over them so people can't read them. I should know better than to blindly post dramatic political news before checking with Snopes about their veracity. The president should know better, too. We all need to try to get the true facts, no matter what our political opinion."
"Fact-checking is not censorship," Barbara Keating wrote. "Credible fact-checking of errors, misinformation, lies and propaganda is an important service long practiced by credible news organizations who have records of printing or broadcasting corrections and apologies when they make an error."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.