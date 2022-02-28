The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support the U.S. response thus far to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 210 total respondents, 117 voters — almost 56% — say they support the way the U.S. is handling the situation in Ukraine. Another 93 voters disagreed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday his country would conduct military operations in Ukraine after weeks of speculation Russia would invade. Area experts said last week the invasion could have dire consequences for the global economy and security in Europe.
The U.S. and many nations around the world have announced targeted sanctions against Russian billionaires and financial institutions, along with supply support for Ukrainian forces.
As of Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian forces were locked in a stalemate with the Russian military in most major cities.
The Associated Press reported
Ukraine announced that a delegation from the country had agreed to meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin’s ultimate aims in Ukraine — and what steps might be enough to satisfy Moscow — remained unclear.
Meanwhile, the top official in the European Union outlined plans by the 27-nation bloc to close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. And Putin announced Russian nuclear forces would be put on high alert, which could dramatically change the scope of possibly the largest war Europe has seen since World War II.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with the U.S. response thus far to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely felt the U.S. response was not tough enough to deter Russia. Some blamed former President Donald Trump for cozying up to Putin after Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, while others felt Biden wasn’t doing all he could to exert political and financial pressure, which means the U.S. may need military action to stop Russian forces.
“Based on the bombing, bloodshed and butchery Friday night, it doesn’t appear that sanctions are serving as much of a deterrent,” Marshel Rossow wrote. “But ... uhhh ... maybe in a month or so? In the meantime, Putin seems to be viewing the obvious question, ‘How bad can it get?’ as a challenge.”
Kenneth Wilmes wrote, “No. But barring Russia from SWIFT would however damage the country’s economy right away and, in the long term, cut Russia off from a swath of international financial transactions.”
Dave Johnson wrote, “All NATO countries need to enact stronger sanctions rather than waiting. I can’t support American politicians or parties that admire Putin’s actions.”
“Regime changing sanctions seem to be the most humane avenue for significant changes in Russia,” Greg Hall wrote.
Timothy Berg wrote, “
Sad for Ukraine but proud of their valiant defense against supposed Russian juggernaut, happy that NATO is finally getting its act together, proud of Biden for taking strong measures whilst avoiding nuclear war, wondering if Putin has finally overplayed his hand and will suffer dire consequences, sorry for the Russian people who will suffer through no fault of their own but due to their leader’s thuglike actions.”
