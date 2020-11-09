The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support counting every ballot postmarked before Election Day but received after in the face of legal challenges, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 342 total respondents, 271 voters — more than 79% — say they support county and state officials tallying ballots postmarked before Election Day but received after. Only 71 disagreed.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election Saturday, but President Donald Trump warned earlier in the week he would challenge ongoing vote counts in several states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada.
Locally, more than 40 residents held a rally Wednesday as a show of support for ongoing vote-counting measures.
The Mankato rally, put on by organizers of liberal-leaning Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato, was part celebration of the election and a call to action in case there are uncounted ballots, according to rally-goers.
The 2020 presidential election historically differs from previous elections due to the significant increase in mail-in ballots across the country, spurred on by concerns over COVID-19. Of those, many are projected to skew Democratic.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “As county officials continue counting 2020 election votes, do you support counting ballots mailed by but received after Election Day?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters supported ongoing vote-counting efforts, and several wondered why such a question needed to be asked. Others said people should have had ample time to return their ballots before Election Day and questioned why some states created different rules to accept ballots afterward.
“Absolutely not,” Gary Lindsay wrote. “There was ample time to get a ballot mailed in. Mail in should only be allowed when the voter can go to the voting place on election day. I devoted two years to the U.S. in the army. This country is in a sad state of affairs if a voter can’t devote one hour every two years to vote in person. Besides, the mail in process has proved to be such a mess, it should not be continued.”
Greg Davis wrote, “It has to be accordance to state law. But why should it be any different to accept a ballot postmarked on Election Day but arrives later as opposed to mailing and having an income tax return postmarked April 15 but arriving a week later?”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “You had all month in October to mail in your ballot and there was early voting polls. We all knew there was going to be a big problem with the mail-in ballots. If you did not know who you were going to vote for two weeks before the election, (you) should have gone to the polls.”
Paulette Bertrand wrote, “Of course they should count. The Republicans tried everything even slowing down the mail to suppress votes, but our democracy worked. This was an election about the nation’s morality and it was sad to see that 47% still voted for racism, xenophobia, and classism.”
“I have missed out on two elections, 1968 and 1972, because my absentee ballot didn’t even reach me before the election,” Joseph David DeLory wrote. “In all fairness I was in Vietnam both times. But we have always had rules that stated a ballot postmarked by Election Day was to be counted. If there is a need to change those rules each state would have to address that by legislation. But the rules can not be changed while the elections are on going. Currently these attempts to close down the counting are nothing more than further attempts at vote suppression.”
