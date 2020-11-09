Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain likely. High around 65F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.