A majority of area respondents support Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to extend Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 845 total respondents, 623 voters approved of the stay-at-home extension, as well as Walz’s decision to lift some retail restrictions to allow curbside pickups and deliveries. Another 222 opposed the extension.
Walz announced Thursday he would extend the order another two weeks to May 18, as well as lift some retail restrictions. The Associated Press reported the changes would allow up to 30,000 workers and about 10,000 businesses to return to work.
The announcement comes as Minnesotans grapple with how to deal with COVID-19 over the next few months. Walz and state officials face mounting pressure to reopen parts of Minnesota’s public economy, though state officials are unsure just how quickly everything should reopen.
In addition, lawmakers are starting to tie other pieces of legislation to reopening the state.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt announced Saturday House Republicans would block a public works bill from being passed this session as long as Walz’s peacetime orders were in effect. A public works bill, also called a bonding bill because the state borrows money to pay for infrastructure projects, requires at least 60% or 81 of the state’s 134 representatives to pass it.
There are 74 DFL members in the House, 55 Republicans, and four members of the New House Republican Caucus.
Public works bills always start in the House.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked: “Do you support Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order extension and tweaks to retail regulations?”
There were two options to answer, “yes,” or “no.”
A majority of commenters took issue with Walz’s order, writing the economy needed to reopen sooner than later. Some believed the state’s orders hurt small businesses while giving preference to big-box retailers, while others believe Minnesota should be able to isolate people who are more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill if they contract the new coronavirus.
“The governor has created winners and losers,” Paul Wilke wrote, “Allowing big-box retailers to be open and keeping those who need the business, small businesses to remain closed. Big boxes have deep pockets and can weather the storm, but small businesses do not. There are ways to create a safe environment, no matter what size business you want to patronize.”
Ken Wilmes wrote, “We now know who the vulnerable are so let’s protect them and the rest of us can get back to work with the necessary precautions. People are suffering from a lack of medical care with all of the clinics closed not getting their mammograms, colonoscopies, EKG’s, physicals, joint replacements etc. And it’s not fair to all of the healthcare workers that are laid off and forced to take pay cuts.”
Becky Oerman wrote, “There should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to opening the state. I know Nebraska has dealt with reopening by regions rather than waiting to open the entire state at once.”
Other commenters wrote the governor has made decisions based on sound science and research, while some pointed out the restrictions have protected many people who would have otherwise succumbed to virus-related complications.
”No one has died from the stay-at-home restrictions — the only question is how many people would die if they were relaxed more or removed,” Paul Brandon wrote. “I think that Walz has made reasonable compromises; balancing inconvenience with saving lives and health.”
Lynn Wheeler wrote, “I agree with and support Walz 100%. We’re fortunate in MN we’ve kept the spread down ... Once we get more lax, I think it’s inevitable that the counties with low cases will increase as folks mingle, travel etc. This is tough I know, and yes, some people are ignoring it due to I suppose ignorance, lack of respect for themselves and others, certain folks without correct information who only pay attention to slanted and biased information or sound bites, etc., but we need to try to stay safe.”
