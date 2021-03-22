The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say Gov. Tim Walz should have been vaccinated before last week when he was potentially exposed to COVID-19, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 246 total respondents, 180 voters — more than 73% — believe the governor should have received the vaccination before this past week. Another 66 voters disagreed.
Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm went into quarantine last week after a staffer who was in the same room with the state officials during a press conference last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the state officials were within 6 feet of the staffer but agreed to go into a 10-day quarantine anyway.
Walz, 56, has publicly stated he’s waiting for his age bracket to get vaccinated. This is the second time the governor has quarantined himself. He went into quarantine in April 2020 after one of the state troopers in his security detail tested positive for the virus.
The governor’s quarantine has raised questions from watchdogs and politicos over whether the governor should have waited to get vaccinated. Proponents say the governor is acting as a model for Minnesotans scrambling to get the virus and avoiding the perception he would use his office to cut in line for the vaccine. Critics say the governor’s role is too important to risk his health and Walz needs to be in top health to guide the state through the pandemic.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should Gov. Tim Walz have been vaccinated before this week?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commentators were split over whether Walz should have been vaccinated by now.
“I think he should have been vaccinated unless he was more concerned about the elderly and people with underlying problems,” Judy Roth wrote. “I received my 1st vaccine and will get my 2nd on March 31st. I work in manufacturing, so I work with over 100 people a day. I was very happy to get vaccinated.”
Gloria Kennedy wrote, “I’m impressed that he’s waiting his turn, which hasn’t come up yet.”
Lynn Wheeler wrote, “I’m sure he is taking his turn in line like the rest of us, and not pushing ahead and adding all his friends like other politicians such as our past ‘president’ who did it in secret in January with his family and friends. However, Walz should still set the example here at some point. We have too many who overwhelmingly won’t get vaccinated and will continue to put us all at risk, that’s why we’re in this so deep. Just like the measles is coming back due to anti-vaccination folks.”
“Yes,” Pat Bieber wrote. “He is an essential worker.”
“I struggled with this question,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “Part of me says he should wait his turn, but just as the president is the leader of the United States, Walz is the leader of Minnesota.
So out of respect for the offices each holds, I believe they should have gotten the shot earlier. If either were to die because they did not get the shot, the country or state as they apply would have been in a state of limited turmoil. While there are people who are in positions to take over for each of them, it just hurts a country or state if a leader dies in office.”
