A majority of area respondents agree they don't trust younger residents to follow pandemic regulations in bars and restaurants in south-central Minnesota, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 355 total respondents, 316 voters — almost 89% — say younger people cant be trusted to follow pandemic-related social rules during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only 39 voters felt otherwise.
In Blue Earth County, virus positivity rates sharply increased over the past week. The upward trends came as many college students returned to Mankato for school. Blue Earth County Public Health data shows people between ages 20-29 account for nearly half of all COVID cases in the county.
Though local officials say younger residents in the area have by and large followed pandemic regulations at bars in recent weeks, Blue Earth County previously saw virus case increases due to residents aged 20-29.
Minnesota health officials have been imploring college students and other young people to follow safety guidelines for weeks. People between 20-29 account for the biggest proportion of COVID cases in both the state and Blue Earth County.
Rising cases and concerns about young people spreading the illness to more vulnerable populations spurred Gov. Tim Walz to announce expanded enforcement at establishments across the state.
“A few of these incidents can have a dramatic impact on the spread in the community that puts other businesses and our schools at risk — as well as starting to overwhelm the health care system,” he said.
Mankato police officers are also regularly making the rounds to see how bar staff are handling the regulations. The approach is more about education to help the establishments follow the guidelines rather than shutting them down, said Matt DuRose, Mankato’s assistant director of public safety.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Can younger residents be trusted to follow pandemic social restrictions?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed younger people needed to be more aware of the pandemic regulations, though some older commenters noted people younger than them encompass a wide demographic. Many noted people as a whole appear to be following pandemic rules, but there are still too many who are ignoring regulations.
"The problem is not just 'younger' people. The problem is society," Mavis Richardson said. "The rules say to wear masks at all times both inside and outside. I have to remind my 70-ish husband to keep the mask on."
Nancy Zwickey wrote, "I don't think this has much to do with age. Lake Crystal hosts a Roll-In on Thursday nights that we used to enjoy. We drove up town a couple of weeks ago on Thursday evening and there was hardly a mask to be seen on the adults as well as teens. We kept going. We haven't done a very good job of educating our populace on our responsibility to others when we live in a community."
Barbara Keating wrote, "The majority of people in all age groups seem to be following the restrictions fairly well but too many people, also in all age groups, refuse to do so. The recent increase in positivity rates in Blue Earth County has prompted me to stay home more for awhile."
"I don't trust many adults either to follow the covid-19 pandemic rules," Nina Meyer wrote. "Look how quickly cases have soared since college students are back. And it's not just the students that aren't following the recommendations."
