MANKATO — One of the best parts of being a reading tutor, said Ally Grabow, is how much the students grow in confidence over the course of a school year.
"It's really cool to see how proud of themselves they are, that they put in the time, effort and work," she said. "We see how excited they are, and they see the excitement we're all showing for them."
Grabow is a tutor with Reading Corps, an AmeriCorp program focused on helping students in kindergarten through third grade improve their reading skills.
The resource for families was one of many highlighted at Saturday's Reading Festival in Mankato, a free annual event aimed at promoting literacy in young students.
Keeping up on literacy skills early is important, said Reading Corps program manager Amber Hughes, because it gets more and more difficult to make up lost ground as students get older.
"After third grade it's harder for children to catch up, and reading is a lifelong skill that's needed," she said.
Greater Mankato Area United Way organized the event at Mankato Family YMCA. Families stopped in for free reading materials from Capstone, games and activities spread out across YMCA's blue gym, and information on nonprofit programs available in the Mankato area.
With distance learning making it harder to teach reading skills during the COVID-19 pandemic, literacy programs play a big role in helping families, said Elizabeth Harstad, community impact director at the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
"It's an important foundation to all their other learning," she said of early literacy programs.
Devan Merritt, a second grader, likes books about hunting and fishing. He meets with a Reading Corps tutor during the school week and brings home passages to practice with his mom, Julie, at home.
Julie said she was grateful to find out about the program when Devan was in first grade. The one-on-one and small group tutoring sessions are helping him get caught up.
"It's helpful to have that additional help," she said. "You don't want your child to fall behind."
Devan picked out a "Hunter Island" book Saturday and said the "Dog Man" series is one of his favorites. The reading practice exercises he brings home from tutoring, Julie said, give him a sense of accomplishment and are easy to complete around a busy schedule.
Reading Corps or Math Corps tutors are available at most schools in southern Minnesota. More tutors are needed, Hughes noted, considering the greater need among families these days.
Once a tutor herself, Hughes remembers how rewarding it was to see students flourish. She encouraged anyone from retirees to recent high school graduates on gap years to consider the experience.
For more information on being a tutor or receiving tutoring for a student, go to www.readingcorps.org.
