MANKATO — Ellie Trelstad knew she had made an impact when a third-grade boy who hated reading returned from winter break and said he “got it.”
Trelstad, a Reading Corps tutor at Rosa Parks Elementary, appreciated hearing about how this student came to love reading.
“He said, ‘I was reading over winter break and it took me to different places I’d never been before. It opened new worlds to me,’” Trelstad recounts. “This was eye opening to me, because it helped me realize how this program helps shift students’ perspectives on reading.”
Tutors are more in demand than ever, with the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic having a lasting effect. The Reading Corps and Math Corps are seeking 21 reading and 16 math tutors to begin serving in the Mankato area schools in August.
Overall, Reading and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota. These tutors are service-work positions within AmeriCorps.
“We’re finding that Minnesota has some of the largest educational disparities in the nation and in most cases the pandemic has exacerbated the disparities,” said Amber Hughes, recruiter for Reading and Math Corps.
“The good news is we have a solution that works. We have tutors trained in evidence-based strategies that are proven to work in helping build students’ reading and math skills.”
No teaching experience is needed to become a Reading or Math Corps tutor. Tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at schools for 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.
All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those tutors who are 55 years old or older may choose to gift their educational award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and child care assistance.
“I’m a tutor because I wanted to make a difference in the community I was going to be living in,” Trelstad said. “I was moving to Mankato from Duluth last summer and saw there was an opportunity to be a tutor with Reading Corps, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to get connected with the community.
“Tutors are helping students further their reading skills and getting them caught up to grade level. Many students come in below where they need to be so we give them that push that they need.”
For more information about becoming a tutor, go to: join.readingandmath.org.
