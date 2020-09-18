What you need to know: Early voting

Vote from home

Counties encourage voters to vote from home for this election as a safe and effective way to vote. Voters may request a ballot online at www.mnvotes.org by clicking on “Other Ways to Vote.”

Many voters will be receiving a ballot in the coming week to vote from home. Voters should wait for their ballot to arrive, and then determine how to vote and return it. Ballots and the provided envelopes can be returned through the mail as all postage is paid or they can be dropped off at county elections office.

More applications coming

Soon, all registered voters who haven't already applied for a mail ballot should be getting an absentee ballot application in the mail.

That's due to a legal agreement with the state announced Thursday night.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others had sued Secretary of State Steve Simon seeking to have his office automatically mail applications to all registered voters who haven't already requested one to allow for more mail-in voting amid the pandemic.

“This agreement is a major victory for Minnesotans because it ensures that all voters now have access to absentee voting, even those without internet service, which is nearly a quarter of the population. Minnesotans will no longer have to choose between their health and their vote,” ACLU attorney Theresa Lee, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the state will mail the absentee ballot applications at least 40 days before the election.

When to mail ballot

Ballots for the general election must be postmarked by Election Day. This year, due to the coronavirus, election officials have until Nov. 10, or seven days after the election, to receive, process and count ballots sent by the Nov. 3 postmark deadline.

Even so, election officials recommend returning your ballot as soon as possible in case the postal system is overloaded with a higher-than-usual volume of ballots this year.

Getting multiple mail applications

Voters may likely have gotten multiple mailings from different groups encouraging them to apply for a mail ballot and including an application to send in to get a mail ballot.

County election officials report they are getting multiple applications from people. You only need to send in one request for a ballot. But if election officials get multiple requests from the same voter they will still only send one ballot to the person.

Vote early in person

Visit your elections office to vote. If voters have requested and received a ballot, they should bring those materials with them.

Blue Earth County will also be offering a “Drop & Go Quick Service” booth in the Historic Courthouse parking lot for voters starting in early October. Additionally, starting Oct. 27 the county will be adding a second voting location in southeast Mankato near Minnesota State University.

Vote on Election Day

Visit www.mnvotes.org to determine your polling place, which may have moved due to COVID-19.