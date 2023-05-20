MANKATO — Spring’s late arrival weather wise also impacted the real estate market, with sellers slow to get their homes on the market as they waited for warmer temps to hit.
“With our weather this year, we had a delay,” said Emily Green, president of the Minnesota Realtors Association. “We’re close to the end of May and really just starting to see the big spring activity.”
“Exactly,” seconded Vonda Herding, an Edina Realty broker in Mankato. “Ever since the rain slowed down a little, and we had a few sunny days, it was definitely on. We had that late snow in April and it kind of stalled out a little bit, but we’re in full force now.”
“We use the term crazy,” said Samantha Kaul, a real estate agent with Century 21 Atwood in Mankato. “Houses are still selling very, very quickly. Especially in the under $400,000 price range, from $100,000 to $350,000, a lot of people want to buy those homes. There’s just not a lot of homes in the market at that price range.”
“Anything under $275,00, $250,000 has been really, really tight,” Herding said. “So those go pretty quickly. “Then you get up into the more expensive, over $500,000, and it takes a little bit longer, but almost everything is selling regardless of price.”
One challenge facing the housing market is that patio homes — with everything on one level — aren’t available. Potential sellers are holding off putting their family home on the market, Kaul said, because there’s nowhere for them to go.
While interest rates have evened out, what isn’t helping buyers is this issue with chronic low inventory. Some buyers have been “priced out of the market,” Green said, as there’s historically low inventory on homes in the affordable price range.
Statewide in April, closed sales of homes tumbled by nearly 30% compared to a year ago, with a total of 4,522 properties sold across Minnesota.
New listings were down 27% year over year, but Green predicts that number will look better as we move into the season. April numbers are reflecting the “wintery feel we had in April,” she said. As for days on the market, homes have increased to a little over a month on the market, which is still below what’s considered a balanced market.
“We’re at about 1.7 months of inventory for the state,” Green said, “so that’s why we’re still in a strong seller’s market.”
“That 1.7 months signifies that houses are selling very quickly,” she said. “There are more buyers than sellers.”
In south-central Minnesota, statistics were in keeping with statewide figures, with new listings down about 25%, according to the Minnesota Realtors Association.
For closed sales in April, the association sees a decrease in April of 25.4%, with 156 closed sales locally in the south-central region. New listings in the region numbered 288, which is down 20.2% year over year.
“That’s good news actually,” Green said. “It’s slowly closing that overall market gap activity right now with a reflection of a lack of houses for sale.”
Bidding wars with 10 to 15 offers per sale have tapered off, though still there are three to four offers per home so there’s still “increased competition,” Green said. “It’s just not as fierce as in the past.”
The price of homes in the region continues to climb. The median price of homes sold in April locally was $260,000, which is up 9.2% from $238,000 in 2022.
Local sellers are, on average, getting their asking price for their homes this spring. “We’re still in a very healthy place,” Green said, noting the average sale is at 97.6% of the list price for April 2023.
Buyer activity has been impacted by rising interest rates. However, the dust has settled a bit, Green said, and we are seeing higher rates than in the past but still below averages. “A historic interest rate would be 8%, and we’re below that,” she said.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.39% from 6.35% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.25%, according to The Associated Press.
The hottest properties, Green said, are homes in the affordable price range, so those under $350,000 and even more so, those under $300,000 and $250,000. The median sale price statewide decreased 1.5% to $335,000 and our average sale price in April is $386,617, according to the Minnesota Realtors Association.
New listings decreased 27% to 7,290 year over year, Green said.
“In general, the view of the market is that it is still a very strong seller’s market,” she said. “Overall, it’s a very favorable market for sellers, but the opportunity for buyers has increased when we finally see inventory numbers coming up even slightly, and that is good news for buyers.
“I really want to emphasize that this is a very good market,” Green said, “when you can be pretty sure that if you price your house right it’s going to sell in a short time. That’s a great market to be in. There are lots of opportunities for buyers as well, with a decrease in competition. It’s been very, very hot in the last couple of years. Competition is still out there, but it’s definitely more favorable for a buyer today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.