We’ve escaped much in the way of blizzards, ice storms and sub-zero temps this winter, so we shouldn’t be complaining about our current spell of blistering cold. But, of course, we will. That’s what we do and it helps us get through the winter.
We Minnesotans like to portray ourselves as rugged outdoor types who spend the winter snowshoeing and being pulled on sleds by wooly yaks along snowy landscapes. But that’s an act for outsiders. There’s a reason we’re one of the top states for travel to Las Vegas and other warm getaways in winter.
While this winter hasn’t been bad, the pandemic has made it seem so. It makes us long even more for the time we can feel spring fever and get outside again.
We were all cheered by vaccines coming out and there was hope that by this spring and summer things could be mostly back to normal.
But there’s an unsettling worry creeping in — as if we needed more worry — that the rollout of vaccine will be snail paced. Mike Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the U of M, is a smart and nice guy. Many here may remember him guiding Mankato through a deadly meningitis outbreak years ago.
But every time I see Osterholm on TV, I want to turn the channel because I know he’s going to do his Prince of Darkness routine, making me feel depressed. He knows what he’s talking about but I don’t need any more reality right now.
Osterholm and Dr. Fauci have been telling us lately there won’t be enough vaccines given out even by fall and warning that a possible new spike in COVID cases late in the fall and into next winter could usher in the darkest period of the pandemic.
We don’t know what the coming spring will bring in way of herd immunity progress, but seeing our days grow longer and knowing that spring is at least in sight is more important this year than ever.
Most of us probably don’t have much in the way of outdoor projects on their to-do list as we all cleared years’ worth of those last summer. But I’m sure they will materialize.
I have some big, old trees I should do something with. A two-trunk hackberry in the front isn’t looking good, a split growing between the trunks. I’m told insurance won’t pay to take it down. But if it falls on its own and goes through my roof, they’ll cover it. So pay to take it out or just wait?
Then there’s the mammoth weeping willow in the back yard that’s showing its age, even though it’s not all that old. We bought it when it was a few feet tall and it grew like it was on some kind of tree steroids. My wife thinks it’s lovely, but I mostly see the mess of branches it drops at any hint of wind. As my brother-in-law said, “So you planted that on purpose?”
There’s always spring cleaning you could do. But this far into the pandemic, with all the extra time you’ve spent at home, there are one of two options on spring cleaning: Either your house is so sanitized, spotless and all of your closets already organized that you don’t need a spring cleaning; or your house is still a mess after having plenty of time to clean so you’re not going to find the motivation to do it this spring.
We can’t do anything about the reality of the pandemic except try to do what we can to not make it worse.
Hopefully this spring and summer we can just skip some of the to-do list stuff and relish being outside, maybe taking some trips, digging in the dirt, or doing whatever makes you happy in the warm-weather months. Reality will still be there, but enjoying our spring and summer is real, too.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
