The Free Press
MANKATO — Realtor Candee Deichman enlisted her son to go outdoors in the bitter cold Tuesday night to help douse water on a pair of her pants and a T-shirt.
Out of that trek into the 51-below wind chill, The Frozen Pants Campaign was born.
The campaign is an effort to raise awareness and money for our homeless community, especially while it is so cold outside this week, Deichman said in a Facebook video post.
Two outfits of frozen-stiff clothing are on display in front of Century 21 Atwood Realty, 209 S. Second St., in downtown Mankato. Deichman’s Facebook page features a photo of the iced pants and T-shirts stamped with the logo for her business.
”For everyone who likes and shares the image, I will donate a dollar to Connections Shelter,” she said.
Deichman is not certain how long the campaign will last — she said there’s been trouble getting the frozen outfits to continue to stand up.
“While it was fun for us to show how we can freeze clothes in minutes, homeless people in our area face extreme risk when the temperatures are so frigid.” Deichman wrote. “If you’d like to find out what else you can do to help, reach out to Connections Ministry on Facebook or visit https://www.connectionsshelter.org/.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.