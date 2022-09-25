MANKATO — When bids were received during the heat of early August for a major renovation of Mankato’s municipal swimming pool, they were 32% higher than expected.
After rejecting those bids and putting out the call for another round of offers, the numbers coming in during the crisp days of autumn were — 32% higher than expected.
City staff are nonetheless advising the City Council to approve the $8.4 million project with construction beginning by mid-October and continuing through all of next year.
The $8.423 million low bid from APX Construction Group of Mankato was just $11,000 below the low bid of Ebert Construction of Corcoran that was rejected by the council on Aug. 8.
That comes despite efforts to push down costs by switching to lower-cost materials such as concrete blocks for a new equipment building.
As with the earlier bidding, there were multiple contractors offering to do the work, and the range of bids was relatively tight. Between the two rounds, there were 11 bids by eight firms. Nine of the bids were between $8.4 million and $8.9 million.
With no indication that the engineer’s estimate of just under $6.39 million was realistic, staff are ready to take the financial hit and move the project forward. Prior to the bid opening, City Manager Susan Arntz said she didn’t see much choice but to get the work underway — doubting whether the aging facility would last another season without major repairs.
The project had already been delayed by uncertainty about sales-tax financing brought on by the pandemic in 2020.
The council is scheduled to make a decision at Monday’s meeting.
If approved, the project will bring new pool mechanical systems which will be placed in a newly constructed 2,900-square-foot building on the north end of the Olympic-sized main pool. The space freed up by the relocation of mechanical systems from the historic bathhouse will allow for a major remodel and modernization of the interior of the Depression-era building.
Bathhouse features include better accessibility, new fixtures and finishes, new bathrooms and changing rooms — including private family bathrooms and changing rooms — and offices for pool staff. A modern ventilation system will control humidity in the building. On the exterior, new windows and doors are planned.
A new pool deck will offer shade structures, lighting, deck showers and a ramp to provide better access to the pool for people with mobility issues.
A new zero-depth-entry pool, increasing to a maximum depth of three feet, will be targeted toward families and young swimmers and will replace the old wading pool. The family pool — 45 feet by 64 feet — will also offer aquatic play features and would be connected to a plunge pool featuring a large water slide.
The project would be funded with $7.27 million in sales tax proceeds and $1.15 million of federal COVID relief funds.
Construction would start as soon as Oct. 11 and would continue as weather allows through 2023, wiping out the entire summer pool season next year. Work would wrap up in the spring of 2024 with an anticipated completion no later than May 24, 2024.
The project is the last of a series of sports and recreation facility improvements to come to the council this year, several of them at prices higher than expected.
In June, the council authorized $6.4 million to renovate Thomas Park into a top-notch girls softball complex. The base project was $900,000 costlier than anticipated. Nearly $6.6 million was approved in May, mostly for repairs at the civic center arena but also including a new parking lot at the Community Athletic Fields youth baseball complex.
